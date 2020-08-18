Following Monday’s release of this fall’s delayed, all-conference football schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC announced Tuesday morning its fan health and safety guidelines regarding attendance, face coverings and tailgating for the 2020 football season.
The guidelines aren’t cemented for the entirety of the regular season and are still subject to change as the SEC “continues to monitor developments around the COVID-19 virus,” the guidelines said.
“Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are unable to attend games,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in the release.
Each of the 14 member schools can determine the number of fans permitted into the stadium as long as it is in accordance with state and local guidelines. If state and local guidelines have yet to be defined, each institution must follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for physical distancing. The number of fans that will be allowed inside Sanford Stadium this season has yet to be announced.
Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth and are required as guests enter, exit and move around the stadium. Face coverings must also be worn any time the recommended physical distance guidelines are unable to be sustained with others who are not in the same household.
Stadium workers and athletics staff are required to wear face coverings at all times.
Each institution will decide whether or not they choose to allow tailgating “or other large gatherings of guests” on property that is owned or controlled by the institution, but it must adhere to either state and local guidelines and regulations or CDC recommendations.
All tickets will be digitally scanned to help with social distancing. Additionally, the option to allow team walks is left up to each school. If allowed, face coverings and physical distancing will be required between all walk participants and guests in attendance.
A pathway to access a “field level” suite or club at the same time a coach, student-athlete, team staff member, game official or other game participant is using the same pathway is forbidden and must be administered by each institution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.