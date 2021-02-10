The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that the 2021 SEC gymnastics championship site will be moved to the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, on March 20. This will be Huntsville’s first time hosting the event.
The championship was previously scheduled to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana. The change is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s ongoing impact, per the release by the SEC.
The event was last held in New Orleans in 2019 as the 2020 championship competition was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We look forward to returning [to New Orleans] when we can provide our student-athletes a similar experience in the future,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. “A geographically central location is appropriate in the current COVID-19 environment. We appreciate the support from the Huntsville community and the Von Braun Center to provide an excellent venue for this year’s championship.”
The SEC championship moved to neutral sites in 2001 after previously taking place on SEC campuses. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said it’s an honor to step up and host the championship.
“We promise participants will find a high-caliber venue and a welcoming community, and we look forward to seeing this outstanding competition in the Rocket City,” Battle said.