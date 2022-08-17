The SEC league office announced the 2022-23 conference schedule for Georgia women’s basketball on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs' first of 16 conference matchups is set for Dec. 29, a road game against Alabama. Georgia's first home conference game comes on Jan. 2 against reigning national champions South Carolina, with another home game coming on Jan. 5 against 2022 SEC Tournament winner Kentucky.
On Jan. 8 the Bulldogs will face the rival Florida Gators in Gainesville, Florida. Georgia returns to Stegeman on Jan. 12 to take on Ole Miss before back-to-back road games on Jan. 15 and 22 against Tennessee and Texas A&M respectively. The matchup with the Aggies will be the Bulldogs’ first game against former head coach Joni Taylor.
Georgia closes out the month of January with home games on the 26th against Missouri and the 29th against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to play LSU on Feb. 2 and Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Feb. 5. Georgia then hosts Florida on Feb. 12.
The Bulldogs face Kentucky for the second time on Feb. 16 in Lexington, Kentucky. Georgia’s final two home games of the regular season will be on Feb. 19 against Arkansas and Feb. 23 against Auburn, and the Bulldogs wrap up their season with a Feb. 26 road game against South Carolina.
The 2023 SEC Tournament will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. on March 1-5.
The 2022-2023 season will be Georgia’s first under new head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. The Bulldogs’ roster is made up of five returning players and 10 newcomers after lots of roster turnover took place in the aftermath of Taylor’s departure and Abrahamson-Henderson’s hiring.
Georgia finished the 2021-22 season with a 21-10 record, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where it lost to Iowa State 67-44.