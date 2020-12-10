The SEC announced a 10-year broadcasting deal with The Walt Disney Co., giving ABC and ESPN exclusive rights to broadcast SEC football and basketball games. According to the SEC's press release Thursday, the "First Tier" rights agreement will begin in 2024-25 and last through 2033-34.
“One of our primary goals was to improve the television scheduling process in ways that will benefit our students, coaches, alumni and fans,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in the announcement.
With all SEC broadcasting rights under the Disney umbrella, SEC games can appear on ABC, ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2, ESPN+ and the SEC Network, which is owned by ESPN.
Per the release, the agreement includes more time slots for SEC football games on Saturdays on ABC, as well as more conference and non-conference basketball games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. ABC will broadcast the SEC championship game as well.
Starting in 2021-22, ESPN+ and SECN+ will exclusively air select SEC football and basketball games, which would let home teams decide their own kickoff and tipoff times.
According to the announcement, the deal will allow the conference to schedule the date and broadcast windows of games before seasons begin. The deal does not replace the SEC's existing agreements with ESPN to broadcast football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and softball games.
“With all the conference’s games under the ESPN umbrella and adding ABC and ESPN+ to our distribution channels, ESPN will have complete scheduling flexibility, resulting in maximum exposure and adding significant benefits for SEC schools, student-athletes and fans," said Disney's ESPN and Sports Content Chairman Jimmy Pitaro.
