In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the SEC decided to delay the beginning of the volleyball, cross country and soccer seasons until at least August 31, which coincides with the scheduled end to the NCAA’s mandated recruiting dead period for all sports.

The decision came a day after conference athletic directors met in Birmingham, Alabama, to discuss the upcoming football season and agreed on a wait-and-see approach that could result in a concrete fall plan later this month.

According to the statement, schools will decide if and when to reschedule any exhibition or non-conference games lost in the postponement. Of the three affected sports, Georgia soccer would likely miss the most action as the team competed in one team-only scrimmage, one exhibition match and three regular season games last year from Aug. 10-31.

Last year, Georgia volleyball played three games at a Clemson-hosted tournament from Aug. 30-31, and the cross country team began its season with the Bulldog Invitational on Aug. 31.

2020 schedules remain undefined despite the postponed start date, which the conference said “will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline,” in the statement on its website.