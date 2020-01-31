A thrilling second half comeback from the Georgia women’s basketball team fell short in College Station on Thursday night. Texas A&M held off the late Georgia push to win the contest 64-63.
The Bulldogs came into the game looking for back-to-back road wins for the first time since 2011. The loss pushes Georgia’s record to 12-9 overall and 3-5 in SEC play.
The Bulldogs took an early 8-0 lead to start the first quarter. After being held scoreless for almost six minutes, Texas A&M countered with an 8-0 run of its own. Following a few more quick baskets, the teams ended the quarter locked in a 12-12 tie.
Georgia floundered in the second quarter losing focus on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs were held scoreless through the first seven minutes of the quarter and shot 29% from the field through the end of the period. The Aggies were able to capitalize, outscoring the Bulldogs 23-8 and taking a 35-20 lead into the locker room at the end of the second period.
Georgia guards Gabby Connally and Maya Caldwell heated up early in the third quarter scoring 19 points combined. After missing their final five shots of the quarter, the Bulldogs trailed 51-40 entering the fourth.
A hard-fought fourth quarter helped Georgia narrow the deficit to three with 1:32 remaining. After a Jenna Staiti mid-range jumper, the Aggies advantage was down to one. Despite a valiant effort from the Bulldogs, Texas A&M made a couple of free throws late to seal the victory.
Connally finished the game with 20 points and Caldwell added 15 of her own. The Bulldogs also outrebounded the Aggies 34-28 on the night. Though many positives come from such a close loss to a top-ranked team, head coach Joni Taylor knows the Bulldogs need every win they can get down the stretch. Taylor sees growth in her team but also knows they can be better in certain areas.
“I was extremely proud of the fight in the second half, but we cannot put ourselves in that position down 17 to a good team,” Taylor said. “The second quarter just really killed us. We had some inexperience on the floor and Texas A&M took advantage of it. Credit our team for fighting and playing really well in the third and fourth quarters.”
The Bulldogs face their fourth-straight ranked team on Sunday as they travel to Starkville. Mississippi State is currently the No. 9 team in the country and is coming off three-straight wins.
