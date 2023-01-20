On Jan. 20, Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran announced that he would return to Georgia for the 2023 season. He announced his decision on Twitter.
Father God, you are the greatest! One more year in Athens! pic.twitter.com/w5hFyxtN9D— Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (@SedrickVanPran) January 20, 2023
Van Pran, who served as a captain in the SEC championship, the Peach Bowl and the national championship, is a massive retention for not just the offensive line, but the team as a whole.
“Sed’s done a great job of growing and learning and becoming a smarter football player and a better football player,” former quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “I can lean on him more, I can trust him more, and I can just say little things, and then he responds, and I know what that means, right? It just comes in little shorthand, easy speak. But that comes with time … It’s been a pleasure and an honor playing behind him.”
Van Pran was the All-SEC center of an offensive line that finished second for the Joe Moore Award, an honor given to the best offensive line in college football. With him returning, the Bulldogs could be in contention for the award once again.
Georgia has already lost a bevy of players, including on the offensive line. Tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon announced their intentions to enter the NFL draft. Fellow center Warren Ericson also announced his plans to enter the NFL draft. Van Pran’s return brings continuity to an offensive line in flux.
Van Pran is expected to start alongside returning starters Xavier Truss and Tate Ratledge, both of whom started at both sides of Van Pran at the guard spots. Amarius Mims is expected to start at either tackle position, leaving one more spot open. Either Truss or Ratledge, who played tackle in high school, could fill the position. Younger players like Earnest Greene or 2023 signees Monroe Freeling and Bo Hughley could also take the open spot.
With Bennett off to the NFL draft, there is a question of who Van Pran will be blocking and snapping to. However, with several questions on Georgia’s future starting lineup in 2023, Van Pran’s commitment to the team and competitive spirit have never been questioned.
“Our goal every week is to win,” Van Pran said. “That’s our goal to try to be as aggressive and you know uphold the standard of Georgia football.”