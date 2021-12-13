The University of Georgia holds many traditions such as ringing the chapel bell, avoiding the arch until graduation time and lighting up Sanford Stadium in the fourth quarter. There is one tradition that takes the field every Saturday, and whose presence causes a roar throughout the entire city, and his name is Uga.
Charles Seiler, the owner and handler of Que, also known as Uga X, is now over his family’s tradition of breeding Georgia mascots.
“The beauty in what we do is all of the mascots have been either sons or grandsons of the Uga before,” Charles Seiler said.
The tradition of the solid white bulldog mascot started in 1956. The first white bulldog was gifted to Cecelia Seiler, Charles Seiler’s mom, by a friend. This started the long line of Ugas and the family tradition of breeding the beloved UGA mascot.
With the creation of these traditions and establishing a university, there was no official mascot in the beginning. In 1892, the mascot that took the field was a goat. In 1894, the mascot shifted from a goat to a dog.
The shift in mascots allowed the Seiler family to become an important part of the UGA traditions. The Seiler’s have owned the bulldogs that millions have grown to love since 1955.
Choosing the Bulldog
When choosing future Ugas, Charles Seiler said that his mother usually chose the lower dogs, meaning dogs that sit closer to the ground with short legs and a wide chest. He is trying to stray away from that build, because the tall and lean dogs are able to handle the heat better.
“My mom used to pick the lowest and widest ones because she thought it looked like a football player or a linebacker,” Charles Seiler said.
Professor of Internal Medicine, Interventional Radiology, and Nutrition in the Department of Small Animal Medicine and Surgery, Joesph Bartges said that he doesn’t know if one build is necessarily healthier than the other.
He said taller dogs experience fewer orthopedic issues due to the different build than the “squatty and broad” dogs.
Bulldogs suffer from various health conditions ranging from breathing issues to skin conditions.
“The [bulldogs] that have the longer nose and the taller ones tend to have almost a boxer face,” Bartges said. “While they still have respiratory issues, they’re not usually as severe because their nose is a little longer, rather than all squished up.”
Bartges said the health conditions bulldogs face are normal when looking at purebred dogs.
Charles Seiler gravitates toward the taller and leaner bulldogs, and tries to stick to the white males because they have bigger heads and look like Uga.
Charles Seiler said there was nothing wrong with female bulldogs, but typically they have smaller heads than males.
After the death of Uga VI in 2008, Charles Seiler started to read articles about bulldogs around the world and they decided to start selective breeding.
“We realized that it might be better for us to start doing, what we call selective breeding,” Charles Seiler said. “By that, we only breed healthy females that are totally away from our bloodline.”
Getting game day ready
With the health issues that come with a bulldog, there is even more maintenance when trying to keep them clean.
Charles Seiler said his house is somewhat built around Uga. The first floor of the house is Que’s, and it is built where Que has access to the backyard.
“When the weather is nice he will choose to go out and dig a big hole in the yard and lay in it,” Charles Seiler said. “He is typically gray because he has been rolling in the dirt.”
Charles Seiler said that if they are getting Que game day ready, it is a whole week’s process, and he starts getting Que ready around Wednesday ahead of a Saturday kickoff.
“We get his clothes ready, we wash everything we are going to need, wash his car and kennel, pack his food and answer media requests and schedule all of that,” Charles Seiler said.