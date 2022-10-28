Georgia and Florida have been playing in Jacksonville in premier rivalry games since 1933. However, since Kirby Smart has taken over the Bulldogs the game hasn’t been much of a rivalry.
Last year, Georgia was dominant against Florida, jumping out to a 24-0 halftime lead fueled by two picks off of Anthony Richardson. The Bulldogs went on to win the game 34-7.
“It was real personal,” linebacker Nolan Smith said.
Under Smart it has been personal, with the Bulldogs taking control of the series against the Gators.
Georgia has scored 174 points over the past six meetings, going 4-2 in that span. Georgia’s only losses under Smart came in 2020, when the Gators pummeled the Bulldogs 44-28 and in 2016, Smart’s first year as head coach.
Georgia’s dominance in the rivalry has come on both sides of the ball. On defense, the Bulldogs have held Florida to under 20 points in every win, and the Gators have only scored over 20 points once since 2017.
To put that in perspective, Florida has been held to seven points twice since 2017. Before Smart, the last time Florida scored a touchdown or less came in 1988, when the Bulldogs defeated the Gators 26-3.
Meanwhile, offensively Georgia has scored more than 20 points in all its wins, averaging 34 points per game. Even in their loss in 2020, the Bulldogs posted 28 points.
That streak of offensive consistency has been rare in this rivalry, at least for Georgia. Prior to Smart, the last time the Bulldogs did that came 44 years ago from 1978-82.
Georgia’s dominance as well as Florida’s underwhelming performances have also led Smart to now face his third Gator head coach in seven years. Jim McElwain and Dan Mullen each defeated Smart once, while Napier will look to right Florida’s fortunes this year.