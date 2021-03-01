In Georgia women's basketball's final game of the regular season against Florida, four of its seniors ended the night in double-figures.
Both Maya Caldwell and Jenna Staiti combined for more than half of Georgia’s points with record performances. Caldwell put up a career-high 27 points.
“Maya is consistent in doing the work,” said head coach Joni Taylor. “And we always tell her the basketball gods are going to reward her, we don’t know when, but just keep trusting the process.”
Caldwell describes how she had a “chip on her shoulder” going into today’s game and was ready to go out there and play knowing that it was her last game of the regular season.
“Hard work pays off and I have been working for a very long time,” Caldwell said. “I’ve been craving this and it has been something that I’ve wanted for the past four years.”
Staiti also closed out the game with a career-high 30 points and received her eighth double-double of the season with 13 rebounds.
“Honestly, I woke up feeling dangerous,” Statiti said. “I wanted to do whatever I could.”
Not only was Staiti successful in the paint, finishing with 13 rebounds, and going 11-for-19 from the field, but she also connected for two 3-pointers.
“Every time Jenna shoots I think it’s going in,” Caldwell said. “So when you see her shoot and you see me back-peddling it’s because I just have that faith in her.”
Taylor explains that while others may key in on Gabby Connally and Que Morrison, the contributions from Staiti and Caldwell to the game are what make Georgia’s wins possible.
“We don’t win if they don’t have the performances that they do,” Taylor said.
Thanks to the efforts of Caldwell and Staiti, the Bulldogs have earned themselves at least a four-seed spot and a double-bye going into the SEC Tournament beginning on March 3. With Kentucky’s lost to Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon, this means Georgia will have more time off and will be playing on Friday rather than Thursday.
“To be able to rest our young ladies and for them to have some recognition for the season they’ve had up until this point,” Taylor said. “Again it’s not over and we don’t rest in the middle we rest when we’re done.”
Taylor explains how ranking No. 4 means a lot to this team and this program after being announced as a potential ninth-seed back in October.
“It’s not where you start it’s where you finish and we’ve never had a discussion about it since,” Taylor said.