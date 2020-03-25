For many Georgia student athletes, their last season has been cut short due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19. On March 17, the SEC cancelled all Georgia spring athletic competitions.
Two runners on the men’s track and field team will no longer have the chance to compete for Georgia again. Darius Carbin and Taylor Scarbrough have worn the Georgia uniform for the last time.
Carbin moved to Georgia from San Jose, California, for his freshman year.
At his first collegiate meet, The Orange & Purple Classic, Carbin finished in third place. The same season, he won the 2017 SEC indoor champion title for the high jump. At the 2017 NCAA championships, he earned a first team All-America certificate after tying for seventh.
Carbin opened the 2018 season with a 7’3'' leap in the high jump, which became his record best outdoor high jump. Throughout the 2018 season, Carbin won his second NCAA first team indoor All-American certificate for the high jump. He also became No. 3 in the school record books after hitting 7-4.25 in the high jump at the SEC indoor championships.
At the outdoor NCAA championship in 2019, Carbin Finished with first team All-America honors in the high jump. He also qualified for nationals at the NCAA East Prelims and came in ninth at the SEC Championships.
Carbin opened the 2019 indoor season with a second-place finish at the UAB Blazer Invitational after clearing 7’0.5”. at the Husker Invitational, his jump improved to 7’3.25”.
At the 2020 SEC Indoor championship, Carbin did not compete in the high jump. He was expected to compete in the event in the NCAA championship, which was cancelled.
Taylor Scarbrough, from Canton, Georgia, transferred to the Bulldogs from Western Kentucky. Before transferring, he ran times of 14:49 in the 5000 meters, 8:31 in the 300m and 25:44 in the 8k cross country race.
While at Western Kentucky, Scarbrough made the Conference USA honor roll and received the Commissioner’s Academic Medal. At UGA he made Dean's List honors in Spring 2019 and the 2019 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll.
His first season with Georgia began in 2019. He competed in the SEC indoor championships and finished in 24th place. He also earned a second-place finish at the Tyson Invitational with 14:53.87 in the 5,000 meters.
Scarbrough also ran for the cross country team. In 2019, he had a season best time in the 8k of 24:48.0, which landed him in 73rd place at the SEC championships. He ended the season in 106th at the NCAA South Regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.