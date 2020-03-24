Rachel Dickson and Sabrina Vega, the two seniors on the 2020 GymDogs roster, showcased remarkable skills, achieved high scores and earned significant titles and honors competing for Georgia.
These seniors' careers at Georgia were drawing to a close before they even knew it. The GymDogs still had one final 2020 regular season meet on March 14 against Missouri in Athens. This would also be the seniors’ final meet in Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia would then look to the postseason and compete at SEC Championships on March 20 in Duluth, Georgia.
The concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 brought the season to an unexpected halt, and the seniors’ careers ended abruptly.
Here’s notable moments from Dickson and Vega’s Georgia gymnastics careers:
Rachel Dickson
Rachel Dickson competed all-around for Georgia since her freshman year in 2017. She was the first freshman to compete all-around for Georgia since Brittany Rogers in 2013.
A season-ending achilles injury before the first meet of 2020 kept Dickson from competing her senior year. Her achievements from her three years competing for Georgia display her significant contributions to Georgia gymnastics.
Dickson established her presence even as a freshman. She earned NACGC/W Regular Season Second Team All-America honors when she was ranked No. 13 nationally for all-around. She was the first freshman all-around All-American for Georgia since Courtney Kupets Carter and Tiffany Tolnay in 2006. Dickson also earned second team All-America honors at the NCAA championships with a 9.9 on bars.
Dickson’s success continued into her sophomore year. She earned first team All-American honors on bars, second team honors on vault and in the all-around at NCAA semifinal. She made the All-SEC Team for bars at the SEC championship with a score of 9.85.
As a junior, Dickson achieved career-high marks on vault and the WCGA Regular Season All-America second team honors on floor.
Sabrina Vega
Sabrina Vega posted high scores on floor and beam for Georgia as a freshman to win two event titles.
As a sophomore, she earned Georgia’s top score on floor five times with 9.9s. She achieved first team All-American honors on floor at NCAA semifinals.
Vega was SEC specialist of the year as a junior. She claimed WCGA Regular Season All-America first team honors on beam and second team honors on floor.
Vega competed her senior year as one of two all-around gymnasts. She brought crowds to their feet with a floor routine that made ESPN's list of floor routines that should go viral this season. She hit a high score of 9.95 on the floor and met this score five times in 2020.
She also competed a beam routine that featured a Georgia gymnastics tradition — the moonwalk. She achieved a high score of 9.925 on the beam, which she hit 4 consecutive times in 2020.
