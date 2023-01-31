The Georgia swim and dive team celebrated their last home dual meet with a senior day send off on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m.
The Bulldogs hosted Emory University, outscoring the visitors 172-105 on the women's side, and a 175-94 victory for the men.
As the seniors walked out of the locker rooms for some of their last swims, the emotions were bittersweet. Parents and Bulldog fans infiltrated Gabrielsen Natatorium, letting their pride shine through cheering on every senior on the blocks.
Some notable performances today came from the Georgia seniors. Senior Zoie Hartman stunned Emory, and won the 200 freestyle and backstroke. She emphasized her gratitude for her coaches, family, and teammates that have become vital support to Hartman these past four years.
“It’s just crazy,” Hartman said. “As a freshman, you see yourself being the tunnel and then fast forward four years you’re running through it.”
Teammate and senior Jillian Barczyk also reminisced after the meet, reflecting on how much she has grown through the years at Georgia. Barczyk came in second in the 200 backstroke and third in the 200 freestyle.
“I would tell my freshman self, just take every moment because it goes by so fast and I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to swim here,” said Barczyk.
With this being head coach Stefanie Williams Moreno and Neil Versfelds’ first season, this group of seniors were very special to them both. Versfeld enjoyed seeing his seniors jump into the warm pool after the meet. He explains that on senior day there is a special tradition where the seniors get to jump off the diving blocks and cool down in the warmer pool in their final home meet. The excitement exuded from the seniors as they bellyflop and scream about how they’ve waited “forever” to jump into the warm pool.
“I wouldn’t want any other group of seniors to be in my first year as a head coach,” Moreno said. “They’re smart, they’re strong, they’re capable, they inspire other people, they just do everything right.”
The seniors on the boys team were also emotional about leaving the comradery that they’ve built at Georgia. Senior Bradley Dunham, who took first place in the 200 freestyle and in the 100 butterfly, couldn’t believe how quickly senior day had come. He was especially excited to swim in front of his family.
“I’m so grateful for this team and this family that I have behind me,” Dunham said. “I was emotional going through the tunnel because you see it happen every year and then it’s finally your turn.”
After a brief break, the Georgia swimming and diving team will attend the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships. This event will be held Feb. 14th through Feb. 18th at Texas A&M’s Student Recreation Center.