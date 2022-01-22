In what has been a rather disjointed start to Georgia gymnastics’ 2022 season, the GymDogs competed in their first home match against Florida on Friday night. Despite the loss, seniors Rachel Baumann, Abbey Ward and Megan Roberts led the way in what was likely their final home opener in red and black.
“We have seven seniors right now, so it’s a lot more than you typically see,” said Baumann. “There are so many personalities, but overall everyone’s on the same page.”
Only two competitions into the season, Georgia’s senior leadership has already endured some moments of adversity.
Prior to Friday’s action, two meets against Iowa and Kentucky were canceled due to COVID-19 complications. The GymDogs’ only other competition on the year came in Ann Arbor against Michigan, more than two weeks ago. Such a large gap in practice highlighted Georgia’s upperclassmen and their years of SEC-caliber experience.
“We’re all wanting that same goal, but we have different ways of communicating that, so it’s helpful for all of the rest of the underclassmen,” Baumann said. “And it’s for them to find a way to communicate and to lean on each other when we have hard times like this.”
Baumann personified her proposed leadership in a final floor routine that earned a perfect score from the judges, the only such score of the night. Her performance came only minutes after the Gymdogs hels a player-led huddle entering the competition’s final event.
At the center: a handful of seasoned seniors, all visibly vocal.
“[Our seniors] are probably the majority of our lineups in competitions right now, not only numbers wise, but routine wise,” said head coach Courtney Kupets Carter. “They’re the ones with experience and composure.”
Having witnessed first-hand just how uncertain the season may be, Kupets Carter and the rest of Georgia’s coaching staff have relied heavily on upperclassmen to carry the squad. That experience and its ultimate transfer within the team is crucial to season-long progression.
For the GymDogs to establish their winning ways of old, displays similar to Baumann’s will populate the entirety of the scoresheet. This includes balance beam, an event Georgia struggled with against Florida.
But for now, a return to Stegeman Coliseum means a return to training. Kupets Carter echoed her senior floor specialist in insisting on this group’s undeniable potential, but translating practice to meets seems an early puzzle for Georgia to solve.
“We just love being back in Stegman. Having Dawg Nation behind us and all of the fans, it just feels so much more like normal,” Baumann said. “And we work so hard in the gym, so it’s just about bringing that confidence into the competition. It’s all about believing in whoever is up on the equipment. I think that’ll help.”