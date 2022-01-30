The Georgia swimming and diving teams celebrated a win against Emory this weekend, but also celebrated the contributions of its senior class. Before the meet started, there was a walk of recognition, where 18 seniors were honored for their time on the team.
With many “super seniors” leaving the team next season, Head Coach Jack Bauerle was appreciative for the day.
“It’s our day to thank them,” he said. “I just said, ‘enjoy the day.’ It’s hard going through four years - it’s a tough sport.”
Senior Keegan Walsh had a great last individual race in the 200 backstroke. While racing from the outside in lane eight, he said he didn’t expect to get first place.
When asked what gave him the motivation to pull out the win, he said, “It was just the team energy on the side and just - my last individual race in Gabrielson.”
The 400 individual medley featured four seniors from the Georgia team. Freshman Mia Abruzzo was the only non-senior competing in the event, throughout the 400 IM, she held first place until halfway through. Peyton Palsha, a graduate student, was able to catch up and take the win in the event, making it a success in her last individual swim of the day.
Spending almost every day of the last four years with this team, it’s hard to put into words the emotions that you feel after a meet like this.
Last season, Walsh finished 31st in the 200 meter backstroke and 38th in the 100 meter backstroke at the NCAA Championship. Coming into the 2021 season, Walsh had just returned from competing for a spot on team U.S. for swim and dive after qualifying in two events to go to Omaha.
“I guess one word that really comes to mind is ‘gratitude,’” Walsh says. “What this program and the athletic administration has done for me individually, it means a lot.”
Fifth year Gabi Fa’amausili, during her time at Georgia has accomplished great things in her career. The New Zealand native has finished first in the 50 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay at the Georgia Tech invitational this season. She also represented New Zealand in the 2019 World University Games and was a two-time FINA World Junior Champion in the 50 backstroke.
“I wouldn’t have wanted these last five years any other way,” Fa'amausili said.
While the SEC and NCAA Championships are fastly approaching in the upcoming months, the team is excited for what is to come.
“I’m super proud of this team and what we’ve been able to accomplish this year and what we are going to accomplish [in the] postseason,” Walsh said.