Georgia honored its eight senior players in front of 1,010 Bulldog fans ahead of Sunday’s match against Wofford. The Bulldogs went on to defeat the Terriers 5-0, with three goals coming from seniors.
“It was all about them tonight.” said head coach Billy Lesesne. “We just wanted to have them enjoy this moment and earn another victory on our home field for their family and friends.”
Dani Murguia, Abby Boyan, Cecily Stoute, Kristen Edmond, Emory Wegener, Weldon Kolker, Hale Otto and Bella Ponzi were those represented in the pre-game ceremony. The seniors received honorary flowers and were joined by family members as they walked through the guard of honor setup by teammates.
Murguia, Boyan, Soute and Wegener started the game, as they have all season, while Kolker, Otto and Edmond came on in the 65th minute as substitutes. Ponzi was out for the game due to personal reasons.
“I think they were excited about earning the opportunity,” Lesesne said of Kolker, Otto and Edmond. “They’ve put a lot into this program … They approach training the right way everyday. When their number is called, they are certainly prepared, and that showed today because there wasn’t any drop off when we made the changes.”
Murguia and Boyan earned themselves a spot on the scoresheet, while defender Stoute earned an assist and a clean sheet. Boyan scored two goals and added an assist to her name, with her first coming from a moment of individual brilliance.
The midfielder intercepted a cross-field pass in the Wofford half, drove towards the top of the box and fired a left-footed shot off the post and into the goal. Boyan dedicated her performance to her supporters in attendance for senior night.
“My family is definitely one of the biggest supporters for me,” Boyan said. “They are here at every game, but a lot of extra guests were here for senior night and that meant a lot too.”
Boyan scored her and the team’s second off the delivery from an unlikely teammate, Stoute. The defender drove through two Terriers into the final third and whipped a low-driven cross into Boyan, who calmly finished into the bottom right corner of the goal. Stoute’s 47th minute assist is her first goal contribution of the season.
Murguia joined in on the scoring after getting on the end of a cross from winger Mallie Mackenzie. The striker climbed the latter and redirected a bullet header into the back of the net, leaving the keeper helpless.
Georgia’s other two goals, while they didn’t come from a senior, came from graduate forward and NCAA-leading scorer Mollie Belisle. Belisle was honored during tonight’s ceremony as a graduate returner in her final year of eligibility, but she didn’t walk because she didn’t want to take the spotlight from this year’s senior class.
“I’m so proud of them,” Belisle said. “I wanted tonight to be all about them because they deserve it. I’m so proud of them in so many different ways, and they are a huge reason that this team is so successful.”
The Bulldogs moved to 5-1 on the season with the win and improved their nation-high goal tally to 27. They return to action Thursday against Presbyterian at 7:00 p.m in Athens.