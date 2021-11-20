Before kickoff of Georgia’s final home game of the season, 30 players were honored as a part of the senior class. Three of those players scored touchdowns against Charleston Southern, including defensive tackle Jordan Davis on a run that brought every fan in Sanford stadium to their feet.
“Today is a day to honor them,” head coach Kirby Smart said after the game. “One of the coolest atmospheres I’ve been a part of in terms of honoring the seniors.”
Though the 2021 senior class has accumulated an exceptional 42-7 record in its time with the Bulldogs, the group has dealt with its share of challenges. Asked what makes this group worthy of so much celebration from the fans, Smart pointed to the way they’ve dealt with adversity on and off the field.
“They’ve been through so much, they had a COVID experience and a lot of them chose to come back because of that,” Smart said. “So there were guys who didn’t get their senior day who came back to get it. What they’ve done in terms of leadership, and affecting other players on our team, their overall record over four years, some of them five years.”
For the players, it was a special experience getting to see their families on Dooley Field. For senior linebacker Robert Beal, it was the first time his mother was able to come to Sanford and cheer on her son.
"It actually meant a lot to me,” Beal said. “This was actually my mother's first game here at Georgia, because she has been dealing with injuries and stuff like that. Got a sack in my first start, which is a good feeling."
Davis said it hadn’t sunk in yet that this was his final game at Sanford stadium. His parting message for the fans and the program was one of gratitude for the years of support they’ve given him.
“I just want to say thank you. Took a kid from Charlotte, not highly recruited, not the biggest name on the planet and made him who he is and supported him every step of the way,” Davis said. “I just can’t thank Dawg Nation enough, and you could feel the love in the air and it just made this day truly special.”
While some of the players who were honored on Saturday may return for another year as a result of the pandemic granting an extra year of eligibility, the celebration before and after the Charleston Southern game will always be a special memory for those who don’t return.