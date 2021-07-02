Former Georgia golfer Sepp Straka is heading to Tokyo later this month as a member of the Austrian Olympic team. He is now the second Bulldog golfer to qualify for the Olympics, following Bubba Watson in Rio 2016.
The Vienna-born Bulldog has played for the Austrian National Team before in 2011, but this will be his first event for the national team since being the first Austrian-born golfer to join the PGA Tour.
"This is a tremendous honor, getting the opportunity to represent Austria," Straka said. "I am very proud of my heritage, so being able to play for Austria in the Olympics is a dream come true. It also means the world to me to be going to the Olympics as a Bulldog. The Georgia program has such an amazing tradition, and I'm glad to be adding this moment to the list."
The Olympic golf field was created using the Official World Golf Rankings to create the Olympic Golf Rankings. The top 15 players in the OWGR were automatically qualified for the Olympics, with a limit of four players per country. Beyond the top 15, the two highest ranked golfers from countries without two golfers were named to the Olympics.
Straka is one of the two Austrian golfers named to the Olympic team. He joins Matthias Schwab, a former Vanderbilt golfer and Austrian-born golfer.
The two golfers were named after being the highest ranked Austrian players in the OWGR. Straka and Schwab ranked 174th and 118th in the OWGR, and 44th and 33rd in the OGR, respectively.