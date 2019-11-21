Headlined by starters such as safety J.R. Reed, running back Brian Herrien and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, the senior class knows Saturday's game against Texas A&M will be their last Between the Hedges. But Georgia also boasts several juniors who could be making their last appearance at home if they enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here’s a look at who could be exiting early.

Jake Fromm, junior quarterback

Fromm is fifth in school history with 7,332 career passing yards and third with 70 touchdown passes. Widely considered one of the best quarterback prospects before the season, Fromm has fallen behind the likes of LSU’s Joe Burrow and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

"Fromm is somewhere between Drew Brees and Case Keenum on the spectrum, and opinions will be split on exactly where he lands,” The Athletic’s NFL draft writer Dane Brugler said in an email. “A rough projection is somewhere in the 25-40 overall range.”

Prediction: Stays

Andrew Thomas, junior offensive tackle

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound left tackle has started every game he’s played since his arrival in 2017, and it’s easy to see why. Coming off of a second-team All-American selection in 2018, Thomas was named a midseason first-team All-American by the Associated Press last month.

“He is an aggressive blocker that reacts well to nuanced moves like stunts and counters,” CBS Sports NFL draft writer Josh Edwards said. “I would be surprised if he returns for another season simply because he is projected so high. It is a talented, deep class of tackles this season, but Thomas would be the first offensive lineman off the board.”

Prediction: Leaves

D’Andre Swift, junior running back

A preseason Heisman hopeful, Swift has been the main load-bearer for the Georgia offense since earning a starting spot at running back prior to the 2018 season. With over 2500 career yards, Swift is Georgia’s eighth all-time leading rusher. He’s rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and figures to be one of the top running back prospects from the 2019 draft class.

“He entered the season as my No. 1 running back prospect and is still there today,” Edwards said. “He runs with a smaller center of gravity and maintains balance through contact. I personally think he should and will declare.”

Prediction: Leaves