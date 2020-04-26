Seven former Georgia football players were selected in this year’s NFL draft, matching last year’s total. However, not long after the draft finished, six additional former Bulldogs signed with an NFL team as undrafted free agents.
Although undrafted free agents don’t initially have the same amount of job security as those who are drafted, success in the NFL is still attainable. Here’s where all six of Georgia’s undrafted free agents signed to begin their NFL careers.
Rodrigo Blankenship — Indianapolis Colts
Rodrigo Blankenship, the 2019 Lou Groza Award winner, was projected by multiple NFL draft experts to be the first kicker selected in this year’s NFL draft, but his name was never called.
Blessed to have the chance to make my dreams come true with the @Colts! Thank you for this opportunity! #WalkOnMentality #RespectTheSpecs— Rodrigo Blankenship (@RodTheKicker3) April 26, 2020
The Indianapolis Colts wasted little time to take advantage and sign Blankenship, who also joins former Georgia quarterback and transfer to Washington Jacob Eason. Georgia’s all-time leading scorer could have big shoes to fill to begin his NFL career, as joining the Colts may also signify the end to the career of the NFL’s all-time leading scorer, Adam Vinatieri.
J.R. Reed — Jacksonville Jaguars
Three-year starting safety J.R. Reed was one of the surprise players to go undrafted. However, he quickly found where he would begin his NFL career by signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Reed finished his Georgia career as an All-American and a Jim Thorpe Award finalist. He started in 42 consecutive games for the Bulldogs before missing the 2020 Sugar Bowl against Baylor.
I’ve been here before. Never question my ability. History repeats itself. Let’s work @Jaguars !! #Duuuuval— JR Reed (@Jr_Reed1) April 26, 2020
Brian Herrien — Cleveland Browns
There are now two former Georgia running backs under contract with the Cleveland Browns, as Brian Herrien joins former Bulldog Nick Chubb. Herrien only started two games throughout his four-year career at Georgia, but he routinely contributed and finished with 1,413 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 277 carries.
Couldn’t be happier for @brianherrienn #DGDThe @Browns got a GREAT teammate & even better person! Best of luck on the next level #RBU pic.twitter.com/KBU0A2jRvD— Dell McGee (@DellMcGee) April 25, 2020
Eli Wolf — Baltimore Ravens
Like Cager, tight end Eli Wolf was a graduate transfer who contributed often last season for the Bulldogs. Wolf was used primarily as a run blocker, which makes signing with the Baltimore Ravens an ideal situation. Wolf finished last season by starting in Georgia’s final two games. He played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs and finished with 13 receptions for 194 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Blessed for this opportunity! @Ravens pic.twitter.com/CcJdN3vbD2— Eli Wolf (@EliWolf16) April 25, 2020
Tyler Simmons — Houston Texans
Wide receiver Tyler Simmons signed with the Houston Texans. His role steadily grew while at Georgia, as he started in 12 games last season. Simmons did a little of everything in his final season with the Bulldogs, as he finished with 21 receptions for 255 yards, 89 rushing yards on 12 carries, and 143 punt return yards on nine returns.
Thank you to the Texans organization for this opportunity! H Town what it do!!!— Tyler Simmons (@TySimmons_3) April 26, 2020
Tyrique McGhee — Los Angeles Rams
Peach County native Tyrique McGhee signed with the Los Angeles Rams following the NFL draft. McGhee accumulated nine starts at cornerback throughout his four-year career at Georgia, finishing with 59 career tackles and two interceptions. He’s the third former Bulldog under contract with the Rams, joining Leonard Floyd and Natrez Patrick.
Welcome to the squad, fellas‼️We've agreed to terms with 20 undrafted free agents.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 26, 2020
