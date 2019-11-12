With 9:40 left to go in the second half of Georgia’s matchup with The Citadel, head coach Tom Crean called a 30-second timeout to regroup after the visitors went on an 8-0 run. It was a one-point game, and Crean decided to make a change.
“At that point, we've got to figure out ‘This is not how we're going to win the game,’” Crean said. “‘The lineup we have right now is not how we're going to win this.’ The lack of urgency was what the problem was.”
Coming out of the timeout, guard Sahvir Wheeler came in for forward Amanze Ngumezi. Georgia went with a four-guard lineup for most of the remainder of the game, and it paid dividends.
The Bulldogs took an 8-point lead in just over two minutes with a lineup of Wheeler, Donnell Gresham Jr., Anthony Edwards, Tyree Crump and Christian Brown on the floor.
Although The Citadel continued to fight its way back into the game, Georgia never looked back and closed out a 95-86 victory. The smaller lineup was the difference.
“[The lineup] was a huge component in this game,” Crean said. “This isn’t a lineup that we play in practice much. We wanted to switch because they were putting a decision maker or shooter in every time, and that’s just great offense.”
The Citadel’s two starting forwards — Kaiden Rice and Hayden Brown — stood at 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-5, respectively. And they were The Citadel Bulldogs’ best shooters on the floor.
Rice attempted nine 3-point shots, and Brown put up seven of his own. Georgia’s forwards were out of their comfort zone when guarding The Citadel’s front court players.
“You’ve got to be comfortable away from the floor,” Crean said. “Nic [Claxton] probably wasn't that comfortable away from the floor a year ago right now, but we’ve got to continue to get there. Tonight, that's why we had to play a much smaller lineup.”
The smaller lineup allowed the Bulldogs to move Edwards off the ball and let Wheeler take the ball up the court. When Edwards was taking the ball up the court earlier in the game, The Citadel was defending him in a different way that hindered the Georgia offense.
“I did not have a choice but to get off the ball and just cut and just play for my team,” Edwards said. “Sahvir, he does a great job when he has the ball in his hand. He does not make too many mistakes, he can attack the rim.”
Even though the Bulldogs came out with the win, Crean sees plenty of potential improvements, especially on the defensive side.
“We’ve got really good guys, but the lack of maturity came out a little bit tonight with our settling and thinking the game was going to be won on offense,” Crean said. “We got to continue to grow through that. We've just got to learn from it.”
