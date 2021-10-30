In Georgia’s blowout win over SEC East rivals Florida, the Bulldogs’ offense did not play to its potential. Despite the struggles from quarterback Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs kept faith in their quarterback throughout the game.
Starting the season, Bennett was listed as the Bulldogs’ backup quarterback before a JT Daniels injury thrust him back into the spotlight. The senior came out swinging with a strong game against UAB. Since then Bennett has been the main man for Georgia as Daniels endures recovery.
In Jacksonville, Florida, as the Bulldogs and Gators clashed, Bennett came out with a victory, but it was not his best performance.
Bennett and the Georgia offense squandered multiple opportunities in the first half, keeping Florida in the game until late in the second quarter.
The first of the missed opportunities came on the first drive of the game. The Bulldogs found themselves on the Florida 19-yard line before Bennett was called for intentional grounding. Kicker Jack Podlesny then missed a 46-yard kick that was longer than it should have been.
Later in the half, Bennett dropped back in the pocket to throw the ball deep. His throw, which was intended for tight end John Fitzpatrick, was well over the head of the receiver and into the hands of Florida safety Rashad Torrence.
Even after the turnover, Smart stuck with his starting quarterback instead of going in the direction of Daniels. Bennett’s teammates have a lot of faith in both of their quarterback’s and defensive end Nolan Smith emphasized the quarterback’s ability to win games even if it doesn’t look pretty.
“One thing about Stetson, he just works. He don’t listen to nobody, he just works, he’s a blue collar guy,” Smith said. “When you talk about trusting a guy, I trust him, cause he goes out there and works and puts his best foot forward every day, even though it may not look pretty to you guys.”
With the confidence of his team behind him, Bennett found a way to change the game late in the second quarter.
Georgia’s defense gave Bennett and the offense incredible field position. Smith’s fumble recovery led to a field goal for the offense and an interception from Smith led to Bennett’s lone touchdown pass of the day.
The quarterback credits the end of the first half as a crucial change in momentum despite his lackluster performance.
“We really didn’t play that great of a game on offense. I didn’t play my best game at all,” Bennett said. “They came out and got those turnovers and we capitalized on those turnovers. I mean that’s what we have to do. And then Nakobe [Dean] getting that pick-six at the end was the icing on the cake.”
In the second half, Bennett was under center again. Georgia only went to the air five times across the third and fourth quarters, however, Bennett still struggled. The quarterback was 2-for-5 passing in the second half, and his fifth throw was yet another interception to Torrence.
Smart never looked to Daniels as Georgia had a large lead in the second half, showing his confidence in his quarterback throughout the contest.