Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, safety Christopher Smith, long snapper Payne Walker and center Sedrick Van Pran spoke to the media Monday as they turned the page on the 37-0 victory over Arkansas and began preparation for their impending matchup with Auburn.
Injury Updates
Smart provided updates on a number of injured Bulldogs, starting with quarterback JT Daniels. Smart said that the biggest thing Daniels needs to do is rest, recover and try to heal after missing last week due to a lat injury. Daniels is doing everything but throwing while participating in practice, Smart said.
"We are very hopeful that he will be able to go Tuesday-Wednesday and be able to throw like last week,” Smart said. “He's not going to do much today in terms of throwing.”
Quarterback Stetson Bennett played last week against the Razorbacks. Bennett threw for 72 yards on 7-11 pass completions.
Defensive back Tykee Smith did not play against Arkansas after Smart said early last week he was back from a foot injury. Smart said that Smith couldn’t practice at the level needed to play in the game as the week wore on.
Smith was at practice and tried to go full speed, but Smart said it was tougher on him with the movements he has to make as a defensive back.
“He'll be the first to tell you that he is not 100%, but he'll be the first to tell you that he is trying his hardest to get back and push through,” Smart said. “So, we will continue to work with him on that, and hopefully he'll be able to go.”
On injured receivers Dominick Blaylock, Arian Smith and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Smart didn’t have a lot of concrete information, but said that the health of all three players is improving.
Smart said the three of them are closer this week than they were last week, but none of them are definite yet.
Containing Bo Nix
Smart had high praise for the Auburn offense and former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who is calling the plays for the Tigers.
“[Bobo] has done a tremendous job in our conference and in his career of taking his best players and finding ways to highlight their positives,” Smart said. “I think he's done that with this unit. He's got a couple really good backs and he's got a quarterback who has a lot of experience.”
Auburn’s offense currently ranks second in the SEC in total offense, averaging 478 yards per game. The Tigers have averaged 40 points per game, which is fifth in the conference. Auburn scored 62 against Alabama State but followed that game with a 28-20 loss to Penn State.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has been similarly inconsistent, going from being benched against Georgia State to leading Auburn to its first victory on the road against LSU since 1999. Nix passed for 255 yards and rushed for 74 more while accounting for two touchdowns in Auburn’s 24-19 victory.
"His ability to extend plays is elite,” Smart said. “To do what he did against a really good SEC defense, with a lot of tremendous athletes on it, to avoid and escape, and keep your eyes downfield – it puts a lot of pressure on a defense to be able to cover people that long.”
Smart said the Bulldogs have a plan to contain Nix when he scrambles and runs outside the pocket.
Defensive back Christopher Smith said that a point of emphasis for the Georgia secondary this week will be covering downfield when Nix makes his escapes. Smith has nine tackles and two interceptions this season.
“He’s just got that it factor about him, he’s able to get away from all the D-linemen and make plays down the field,” Smith said. “It’s pretty hard, but I figure the emphasis for us this week is going to be able to plaster down the field.”
Hostile road environment
When Georgia steps onto the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, it will be the first time the team has to deal with a truly hostile environment this season. Georgia’s only road games so far are a neutral site game against Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a game at Vanderbilt in Tennessee where Georgia fans were out in full force.
Smart said playing at Auburn is one of the toughest places to play in the conference. Before arriving at Georgia, Smart played against the Tigers as a defensive coordinator at Alabama.
“Their crowd and fan base do a tremendous job with those elements,” Smart said. “We keep our guys calm through the storm, keep your composure, and play our best football against what I think is a very talented Auburn football team."
Last season, the Bulldogs hosted Auburn in front of a limited-capacity crowd. Georgia won 27-6 in the second week of the 2020 season.
While going into a hostile environment against Auburn will be a challenge for the team, center Sedrick Van Pran said he has heard a lot about the Auburn atmosphere.
“That is something I am personally looking forward to because it will be my first time,” Van Pran said. “I look forward to taking on the challenge."