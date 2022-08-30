Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Monday, Aug. 29 along with quarterback Stetson Bennett, outside linebacker Nolan Smith, center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and safety Christopher Smith. Here are some of the key takeaways from what they had to say ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Oregon:
Facing a former Bulldog
One of the top storylines heading into the Georgia-Oregon game is the coaching matchup of Smart against former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who is entering his first season as head coach at Oregon.
Smart said he issn’t surprised by Lanning’s success and that the pair had a strong working relationship.
“I had a great relationship with Dan when he worked at University of Alabama, and had a lot of respect for how he went about doing his job,” Smart said. “He didn't try to be somebody he wasn't. He didn't try to impress people. He just worked and he grinded, and he really did a good job of just doing what you asked him to do. Always thought he would be successful.”
Smart said his personal relationship with Lanning would have very little impact on the game itself.
“I don't think the game has anything to do with that, and neither Dan nor I will be worried about each other during the game,” Smart said. “It's not about that. He's fighting to do the best job he can for his organization and his players, and I'm doing the same here. We have mutual respect for each other. Always will, always have.”
Similarly, Nolan Smith said he hasn’t thought much about the impact of facing a former coach, though he had high praise for Lanning.
“I don’t think too much of it,” Smith said. “He coached me for three years and he’s an amazing coach. I know he’s going to have those guys fired up and ready to play Georgia.”
Defense not lowering expectations
While the general consensus around this year’s Georgia team is that the defense may experience a drop off from last year’s dominant unit, the Bulldogs themselves disagree with that assessment.
Nolan Smith said he doesn’t envision a drop-off, citing his past as a Georgia fan watching strong defenses when he was young.
“I’ve been a Georgia fan all my life and that’s one thing that’s been great around here is Georgia defense,” Smith said. “I’m 100% not worrying about a drop off, like coach Smart said it’s a standard. Just because we had a lot of guys leave last year, it’s the standard of Georgia defense and we play at a high level.”
Christopher Smith said he doesn’t expect the defense to look different either.
“I'm pretty sure we are going to put the same product out there on the field, that's how it's always going to go at the end of the day,” Smith said. “Our coaches are going to put together a good game plan throughout the year, and all we have to do is carry it out."
Mykel Williams poised to make an impact
True freshman defensive lineman Mykel Williams was a hot topic on Monday, with multiple players as well as Smart speaking highly of him.
Smart said Williams has been a “nontraditional freshman” since he arrived in Athens.
“He's fit in really naturally,” Smart said. “I think being from Columbus, he got up here to so many practices it was just a very steady climb, and he's continued to climb. He's not had ups and downs and lack of effort and tired and not understanding. He takes really good care of his body. He's very intelligent. He learns the system well and he plays really hard. Those are attributes that help true freshmen get on the field.”
Nolan Smith said he sees a lot of similarities in Williams to former Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, who was selected first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
“He’s the spitting image of Travon Walker, I tell people that all the time,” Smith said. “His arms are long, he moves just as fast and he’s a great athlete.”
Smith said that Williams, like Walker, can play as a stand-up outside linebacker or as a more traditional defensive end with his hand in the dirt.
Williams is one of many young players who will see their first action on Saturday, and is certainly a name to keep an eye on as the season progresses and he gets more experience in the system.