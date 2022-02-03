Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media on Wednesday to discuss the Bulldogs’ 2022 recruiting class. Wednesday was National Signing Day, when many recruits sign letters of intent, officially determining which school they’ll be attending.
Georgia added five players to their 2022 class on Wednesday: wide receiver Dillon Bell, defensive lineman Christen Miller, edge defender Darris Smith, running back Andrew Paul and linebacker EJ Lightsey.
Overall, the Bulldogs added 29 recruits to their roster in the 2022 class, putting together the third-best class in the country according to 247Sports. The 2022 class is the sixth straight Georgia recruiting class to rank in the top five nationally.
"As everybody probably knows, there's a limited number of spots we've got left in terms of recruiting, and most of our signing class was finished up in December,” Smart said. “We did have a few guys added to the group today. I'm certainly proud of the group we've got. I'm excited about this recruiting class.”
Smart was asked several questions about the way NIL (name, image and likeness) deals have impacted recruiting, raising a number of concerns he personally has about the system currently in place. Smart said that NIL is something that has to be factored into recruiting now.
"It's extremely tangible. We can't set that up. A sell, at least for what I'm finding in recruiting, is it used to be you sold championships, you sold facilities, maybe development. It was a primary sell,” Smart said. “Now, development has taken a step back, which it shouldn't, and facilities, academics, what we can do for you in terms of life after football - those things have taken a backburner to NIL for a lot of people.”
Smart emphasized that the program cannot set up NIL deals, so the way some programs are presenting those benefits to recruits is by showing what current players on their rosters are making through NIL deals.
“They're validating their NIL by showing what their current roster makes and by showing what current players are able to do,” Smart said. “The more marketable their players, the dollar signs fall in these young kids' and parents' minds. I think sometimes they're getting misled into the numbers that are already out there which becomes propaganda.”
Smart acknowledged that recruiting has always been propaganda, but that selling a recruit on the players that have come through the program before and how those athletes developed in their college careers was preferable to him.
“The sell, when you're selling the development of a young man from Jordan Davis, and you're selling the look at what he became, that's much more enjoyable to sell than to sell what he made in NIL,” Smart said. “Number one, you can't guarantee that. Number two, to each kid it may apply differently. Some guys are at developmental positions, and they are going to have to work very hard.”
Beyond the selling points being emphasized, Smart also said he believes that programs must now take into account how important NIL money is to athletes they’re recruiting.
“You're probably recruiting the wrong guy if that is all they are making their decision based on,” Smart said. “So, I think a lot of colleges are having to look inside out at who they recruit and why they recruit them. Ten percent of these kids we are all going to recruit. It's the next group that you better be careful who you are recruiting because they are going to make up the majority of your roster."
Georgia had several players with NIL deals on last year’s roster. Kelee Ringo, JT Daniels, Stetson Bennett and Jordan Davis were among the Bulldogs who were featured in advertisements for various companies.
Smart isn’t anti-NIL all together, having voiced his support for players in the past, but clearly believes that other factors should drive recruits’ decision, and that NIL money will come as they develop and grow on the field.