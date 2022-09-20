On Monday, Sept. 19, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media along with safety Christopher Smith, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Amarius Mims. Here are some of the key takeaways from the session.
Blocking on the edge
Smart has praised the perimeter blocking of the Bulldogs’ receivers and tight ends multiple times this season, and spoke more to the importance of those blocks on Monday.
“It's not like this year it's new. It's been a big focus for us,” Smart said. “We try to start practice that way every day with some form of fit-up drill, some form of contact drill for skilled players in terms of ball protection. So it's part of our DNA. It's important that you're selfless and willing to block.”
Smart said that blocking is a trait that all programs look for in their wide receivers as an important aspect of their skill sets.
“Blocking's not just for Georgia,” Smart said. “Every receiver coach in America will tell you it's pretty important, you know, when you don't have the ball, you have to be willing to block.”
Smart specifically praised McConkey’s willingness to block and his team-first approach. McConkey said blocking is just as important for a receiver as running routes.
"That's a huge thing. That's a big part of the game. If you can throw it out to the perimeter and get five or six yards, that's just as good as running it in the middle,” McConkey said. “We really take pride in that. You can't just run routes and expect to play receiver. It goes both ways. You have to block. I think it's something we are proud of this year and something we want to build on."
High praise for Bowers
Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers was another hot topic on Monday. Smart said that Bowers’ touchdown run on Saturday against South Carolina was an example of finding a creative way to get the ball to a top playmaker.
“We've got a few of those guys that you got to get touches to,” Smart said. “He's certainly one that I think certainly everyone tries to find ways to get creative. You have to move him around because people know he's going to be a target.”
McConkey said it doesn’t surprise the team to see Bowers have an exceptional performance anymore because they’re so used to seeing it on the practice field.
"You saw it last year and in practice every day. Brock is a freak athlete,” McConkey said. “It's nothing new to us. You get used to seeing it at times when he makes plays like that. He's the real deal, and he deserves everything he's been given. I'm just happy he's on our team."
Injury updates
Smart provided updates on the injury statuses of defensive tackle Jalen Carter and wide receiver AD Mitchell.
“Jalen is dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He's, really, had it since the Oregon game. And he's trying to get well. Trying to get him healthy. Hopefully he'll be full go this week," Smart said. "He was close last week, but didn't end up having to play a lot of snaps. And then AD, we're hopeful to get him back this week. Again, it's one of those deals last week we thought we might get him back. We're hopeful to get him back this week.”
Georgia has another relatively weak opponent this week in Kent State. The usage of Carter and Mitchell will be something to watch if they’re both able to play.