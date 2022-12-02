On Thursday, Dec. 1, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart and LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media in the last media availability before this weekend's SEC Championship game in Atlanta. Here are some key takeaways from what they had to say.
Thoughts on playoff expansion
The Rose Bowl and The College Football Playoff came to an agreement on Tuesday that will allow the playoff to start early in 2024 and 2025.
Smart doesn't have a strong view on the playoff expansion at the moment and believes it will take more time to form one.
“[I’m] not real sure. You know, I think only time will tell,” Smart said. “I read and see a lot of opinions out there [about] length of games, number of games. But I don't think we'll truly know, just like when we went to the four-game model there were a lot of questions involved there, too. It's not something that I've got a huge opinion on right now — especially right now because of what we're focused on. But you know, in the offseason I'll think about it a lot more.”
Kelly views the playoff expansion as an "exciting" new development for college football.
“I think it keeps more teams in the hunt as the season goes on, in terms of vying for playoff spots,” Kelly said. “I think it's exciting for college football. And I don't think in any way it takes away from the conference championships. We'll see how that goes, that's certainly up for discussion. But [I’m] excited about the growth and I think it just keeps, you know, obviously the interest in the playoff chase further into the season.”
Injury updates
Last Saturday against Georgia Tech, wide receiver AD Mitchell dressed out with his teammates and entered the game for one attempted play before being substituted out after a pre-snap penalty.
It marked the first time Mitchell was put into a game since the team’s victory against Vanderbilt a few weeks ago.
According to Smart, Mitchell's practice progress is like that of recent weeks. And this weekend, he anticipates him having a role on the offense.
“The hope is that he’s able to go out there and contribute,” Smart said.
As for the Tigers, their starting quarterback Jayden Daniels has been dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained last weekend against Texas A&M. But, Kelly said that Daniels should be good to go this weekend.
“He’s had a good week of practice and he’ll play for us on Saturday,” Kelly said.