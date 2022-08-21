Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media after Saturday’s scrimmage. The following topics were discussed with Georgia two weeks away from facing Oregon on Sept. 3.
Improvement in second scrimmage
One week after Smart expressed his disappointment with his team’s energy and enthusiasm levels during a Saturday scrimmage, he was much more pleased with his team's effort in today’s scrimmage.
“I was pleased with the overall effort and very pleased with the toughness,” Smart said. “I did not think we started with as much energy as we did last week but we did sustain it better.”
Smart also made a note to point out the warm temperature today, which he believes helped his team push themselves even more.
Smart mentioned that the energy and focus in today’s scrimmage helped the team play more connected, which he emphasized is one of the four DNA traits of Georgia football.
“I don’t think you can be really connected if you don’t have great energy and focus,” Smart said. “If you're showing good energy and staying focused on what's going on, that usually creates a good connection. I thought we had more moments later in the scrimmage. Last week, it just flattened out. This week, it was more upward. It got better in terms of energy as the scrimmage went on.”
Smart did mention that the defensive line showed improvement from last week, but is not where it needs to be.
“We got a little more pressure than we did last time,” Smart said. “But it’s not where it needs to be in terms of affecting quarterbacks in our league.”
Georgia remains relatively healthy
Apart from some nicks and bruises, Smart mentioned that Georgia came out relatively healthy after their scrimmage.
One player that was banged up, however, was senior wide receiver Kearis Jackson, who Smart said was shut down halfway through the scrimmage.
“Kearis has an ankle or achilles that was bothering him about halfway through the scrimmage,” Smart said. “We thought he could have gone, he thought he could have gone, but we ended up holding him in the back half of the scrimmage.”
Jackson, who is the veteran of the wide receiver group, is expected to play a huge role at wide receiver this season after the departure of Jermaine Burton. Jackson’s ankle/achilles injury will be something to monitor as he has dealt with nagging ankle issues in the past that have caused him to miss games.
On the flip side, junior running back Kendall Milton did not play in the scrimmage, but Smart did mention that he is close to being back to full speed.
Smart noncommittal on backup QB
When asked several times about who the number two quarterback is, Smart did not explicitly state who will have that role. Instead, he offered insight on how redshirt sophomore Carson Beck and redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff both possess different aspects of what Bennett does really well.
Ultimately, Smart said several decisions will go into who the number two guy is, depending on who they are playing, what packages they are running and who they are carrying that week with Stetson.
“Carson is taking more of a body of work with the two’s reps than Brock has,” Smart said. “But they both have done a tremendous job and they’re both gonna be ready to go.”
It will be seen whether Smart names a backup quarterback anytime soon, but, for the meantime, expect the role to be fluid going into Georgia’s matchup on Sept. 3rd against Oregon.