On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, linebacker MJ Sherman and kicker Jack Podlesny spoke with the media ahead of the Bulldogs' matchup with Missouri. Here are some key takeaways.
Bulldogs preparing for Missouri’s run defense
In Georgia’s 39-22 win over Kent State, one statistic that stood out was the Bulldogs’ ability to run the football, which has been something they have struggled with this season.
Georgia was able to finally get its running game going against South Carolina and was able to continue that success against Kent State, running for over 200 yards.
This week, Georgia will look to continue their recent success on the ground game, going up against what they call one of the more physical run defenses in the SEC.
“I feel like Missouri has always been massive and one of the most physical fronts to play against,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Some of the run stunts they run are some of the ones we run.”
While recent performances have shown that the Bulldogs running game is not a concern, Missouri will be an important challenge for Georgia’s offense to demonstrate that they can run the ball especially in the fourth quarters of games.
Georgia looks to improve in red zone
While Georgia’s offense has looked dominant this year, one aspect of the offense that hasn’t fully been clicking is touchdown efficiency.
Consistency in the red zone has been an issue for the Bulldogs at times this season. Against Oregon and South Carolina, Georgia looked unstoppable in the red zone, while against Samford and Kent State the Bulldogs were forced to settle for more field goals than they would like.
“We’ve been there a lot, but we haven’t converted as much as we need to,” Smart said. “If it all had to boil down to one thing, I would say accuracy in the passing game and then being effective at running the ball.”
One person who is benefiting from the inconsistency is senior kicker Jack Podlesny, who has held the kicking duties since 2020.
“At the end of the day, I just tried to walk out there, be consistent, make points,” Podlesny said. “Every head coach is unhappy when he’s got to sette for a field goal and not a touchdown.”
Podlesny has converted all 20 of his extra point attempts this season and is eight for nine on field goal attempts.
Sherman and Podlesny on growth and learning
Growth and learning have been two important factors for Georgia’s success despite losing 15 players to the NFL. Current players like Podlesny and MJ Sherman talked about the lessons and experience they gained from the players that came before them at the University of Georgia.
For Sherman, he was able to learn a lot from a loaded linebacking group that included Channing Tindall, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Travon Walker.
“I would say that I grew a lot.” Sherman said. “What does it matter for me to throw my hands up and complain or kick rocks on the ground instead of just appreciating where I am at and understanding how to learn from those guys in front of me.”
On the other hand Podlesny was able to mature behind one of the Bulldogs best kickers in Rodrigo Blankenship.
“He got to watch Hot Rod and see his routine,” Smart said. “He handled it with class and really just like ownership.”
In an era of college football where transferring has become more popular than ever, Kirby Smart has his players believing in their connection and ability to grow, which has helped build the program into perennial SEC contenders.