On Monday, Nov. 14, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, defensive lineman Tramel Walthour and wide receiver Kearis Jackson spoke with the media. Here are some takeaways from their comments.
Praise for Kentucky’s stars
Running back Chris Rodriguez is the top threat for the Wildcats on offense. Rodriguez has 733 rushing yards and six touchdowns in six games this season.
Smart said Rodriguez’s physicality sets him apart from other backs.
“One of the most physical runners I've seen, and it just seems like Kentucky always has that guy,” Smart said. “Snell. Benny was that way. They're just, it almost feeds to their personality. And you watch and you're like, well, how did he get through that tackle? And you don't really know because he just keeps going when people hit him. Great challenge to be physical with this guy and match his love for contact.”
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is considered by many a top prospect in next year’s NFL draft. Smart had high praise for Levis on Monday.
“This guy's got a bazooka for an arm,” Smart said. “He can make all the throws. He's a really good athlete, and he's physically and mentally really tough. He's wired that way to compete against you. It's not like he's going to shy away from contact. He doesn't get flustered by rush. He's not afraid of standing in there and taking shots.”
Updates on Mitchell and Bullard
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell missed the Mississippi State game with an ankle injury that has been nagging since he first injured it against Samford.
At first it seemed Mitchell’s time away would be short, but now he’s missed eight games, with only a brief cameo against Auburn since.
“It's been frustrating for him,” Smart said. “He wants to get back. He works really hard at it. He was better last week than he's been every week previous. He actually got to do individual drills last week and did some things. But he's still not, or at least last week, I don't know where he is this week because I haven't seen him yet, but he was not where he could come out of breaks and do the things required to play receiver, and that's tough. So he stayed here.”
Defensive back Javon Bullard left Saturday’s game in the third quarter and returned in the fourth quarter. Smart said he should be fine moving forward.
“Bullard has a lower leg contusion,” Smart said. “It's like below the knee. I think he's going to be fine. I think he was limited a little bit yesterday in some of the workout stuff they did. But we fully expect him to be able to play. I haven't seen him practice. I haven't seen him myself. So we'll see more today.”