On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks accepted an invitation to the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on the university’s behalf. Afterward, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan addressed the media. Here are some takeaways from what they had to say.
Preparing for the Peach Bowl
No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, 2022.
This will be the third time in Peach Bowl history that the event featured a College Football Playoff semifinal, with the previous two instances occurring in 2016 and 2019. The 2019 game – between then-No.1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma – set a record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as 78,347 fans were in attendance to watch LSU advance to the national championship.
Stokan speculated that this year’s game could challenge that milestone. Each school was allotted 13,000 tickets, he said, with both universities selling out in a matter of days. Stokan announced that 2,000 additional tickets were made available, meaning Mercedez-Benz would be at “standing-room only” for the matchup on New Year’s Eve.
For Stokan, the high-demand nature of this year’s game serves as a stark reflection on the history of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
“I started this job back in 1998, and we had, as I mentioned, Kirby and Georgia played against Virginia,” he said. “Georgia was ranked No. 19 in the AP and Virginia was No. 13, and the AJC wrote that Georgia is going to a third-tier bowl game. So, we've come a long way in these many years to host now-No. 1 Georgia in the CFP Semifinal game.”
On to Ohio State
Both Ohio State and Georgia will receive a $6 million payout for participating in the Peach Bowl, adding yet another layer to one of the most-anticipated matchups of the college football season.
One reason for that intrigue is the fact that on paper, these teams are polar opposites of one another. The Buckeyes are bringing the second-best scoring offense in the nation to the contest; the Bulldogs are boasting the second-best scoring defense in college football. Meanwhile, Georgia has the No. 11 scoring offense, and Ohio State has the No. 13 scoring defense.
Ohio State’s high-powered offense is fueled by explosiveness at the receiver position. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka lead the way for the Buckeyes; each wideout has already put up 1,000 receiving yards on the season, over 300 more than any Bulldog outside of Brock Bowers.
Smart is aware of the challenge presented not only by the Buckeyes’ receiving options, but also by their Heisman-finalist quarterback, C.J. Stroud.
“One of the most talented [receiver] groups we've faced,” Smart said. “When you combine it with the talent of the quarterback, it really grows because he has the ability to get the ball to him all parts of the field – vertically, horizontally, side to side.”
The Bulldogs have a Heisman finalist of their own, though. Stetson Bennett finished fourth in the Heisman voting – one spot behind Stroud – something that Smart credited to Bennett’s resiliency and work ethic.
“To have that [Heisman appearance] be near the end of it is pretty special,” Smart said. “It's special for Georgia. It's special for our program, our university, and it's special for Stetson and his family because he earned it by the way he played on the field.”