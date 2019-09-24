Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday. He discussed the play calling process on fourth downs, how he keeps the players focused during bye weeks, and provided some updates on several key injuries.
Injury updates
Smart provided a brief update on the litany of injuries his team is dealing with at the moment. Starters Eric Stokes, Solomon Kindley and David Marshall all missed practice Tuesday after getting injured in Saturday’s game against Notre Dame. They join Tyson Campbell and Kearis Jackson on the injured list.
“We think Eric [Stokes] is going to be fine, but he was a little sore,” Smart said. “He jogged yesterday and ran today. Tyson [Campbell] is working out and running but not able to practice. We think Solomon [Kindley] will be day-to-day, but we think he’ll be fine. David [Marshall’s] foot injury has been bothering him all year. We’re trying to help him with that and relieve him a little bit this week.”
Second guessing play calls
In the game against Notre Dame, Georgia settled for a field goal on a fourth-and-1 play from the Irish 26-yard line to give the Bulldogs a 23-10 lead with just under seven minutes left to go in the game. Some fans questioned whether Smart should’ve elected to go for it and try to put the game away, as the decision nearly cost the Bulldogs after Notre Dame mounted a comeback in the final minutes. Smart shed some light on the decision-making process for important play calls such as those.
“That call was unique because we had an eternity thanks to the review,” Smart said. “Most of those calls are split-second where you’ve already made the decision. We talked for probably 30 minutes before the game about what we would do on fourth-and-1. All that’s already been talked about, so when the time comes, that decision has already been made.”
Remaining focused during bye weeks
Smart commented on the difficulty of keeping players focused during practice when they don’t have an opponent to prepare for that week. He said they use bye weeks as opportunities to focus on themselves and improving individual performance.
“We give every player on the team three or four notes on what they need to improve,” Smart said. "Might be special teams for one guy, might be depth of routes or blocking. It’s very specific because we want them to have a purpose in practice this week. We don’t want them to be treading water.”
