Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday. He discussed his disappointment with the defense, his thoughts on the home fans booing in Georgia's 21-0 win over Kentucky on Oct. 19 and provided updates on several injured players.
Zero points allowed not enough?
The Georgia defense ranks fourth in the nation in points allowed and has yet to concede a rushing touchdown this season. But the stats don’t tell the whole story, Smart said. When asked if the defense is playing as well as it looks, he responded “No.”
“We were extremely sloppy in the last game,” Smart said. “It’s sad because you guys control the noise, but when you watch that tape, there’s a lot more concern. Tackling, gap-fits, if you went to a coach and said, ‘Watch this game,’ they would say ‘That is atrocious.’ Tackling, fits, eye-discipline, leverage, blockers — Walking around whistling by the graveyard ... You can’t judge the defense based on statistics. You can’t judge it based on playing in the pouring rain against a kid who’s not a quarterback.”
Addressing the boos
The players and fans endured rainy conditions for the entire game against the Wildcats on Saturday. As a result, both teams consistently kept the ball on the ground.
Jake Fromm threw for just 35 yards on 12 attempts, and the Georgia fans weren’t too happy about it. Boos could be heard from the home crowd multiple times. Smart said the booing isn’t something they paid much attention to.
“I don’t really address it,” Smart said. “I’m sure the players are aware of it, but our kids are pretty mature. I don’t think that’s something you address or talk about. They know they’re not really booing at them. The players are not upset or hurt by it. If they are, then that’s their opinion. We don’t let outside forces control what we do inside. That isn’t the first game I’ve been in where somebody booed and it won’t be the last. We try to control what we can control and our message to our team is to try to get better.”
Injury updates
Smart spoke at length about using the bye week to get guys healthy and rested. The blank weekend in the schedule comes at a good time too, as several starters are dealing with injuries.
Defensive lineman Travon Walker, wide receiver Lawrence Cager, offensive linemen Justin Shaffer and corner Tyson Campbell are all banged up. Smart provided an update on how they’re doing.
“Travon [Walker] is not able to go yet. We think he’ll be cleared probably by Monday. He’s out there running around and doing things, he’s just not able to do contact. Cager is still week-to-week. He’s not practicing right now but he’s at practice conditioning and running. I thought Tyson Campbell was the best he’s been in a long time. He practiced for the first time and did things. [Justin] Shaffer is still out right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.