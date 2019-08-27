Kirby Smart held his second press conference of the week on Tuesday. He discussed the team’s transition from camp to game preparations, who’s still fighting to earn playing time and gave some insight into what the offense will look like in James Coley’s first game as offensive coordinator.
Transitioning from fall camp to game preparations
Georgia opens the 2019 season in an abnormal fashion with their SEC opener against Vanderbilt this Saturday. Despite the added challenge of a conference opponent in week one, this first game is still about learning what this team is and establishing an identity.
“It’s the first one, it is what it is,” Smart said. “You always want to establish who you are and create that identity. Nobody knows what they’ve got until they go out there and play. There’s so many kids that haven’t had to respond to the lights so it’ll be interesting to see these kids grow up and play.”
Smart said the transition from camp into game preparations has gone well, although it is always a challenge to find the right balance between preparing for the first opponent and continuing to work on themselves.
“[The players] have been good, they’ve been locked in,” Smart said. “Game prep is like anything really, if you start on it too early they’ll get burnt out on it and if you start too late, you wish you had gone earlier and gotten more prep. Although it’s a Tuesday we’re at a Wednesday/Thursday stage.”
James Coley's offense
Making his debut as offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs this weekend is James Coley, who Smart said will be working from the field against Vanderbilt, rather than from the box.
Earlier in camp, wide receiver Tyler Simmons said to expect a “completely different offense” under Coley, but Smart said they’ll do whatever it takes to put points on the board, whether or not it’s different.
“In college football nowadays, you have to be able to score points,” Smart said. “If you look at the best teams in the country, right now they can do that. Whatever it takes for us to score, whether it’s wearing them down or throwing the ball we’ve got to be flexible enough to do that.”
JUCO transfers, other notes
Smart also commented on the recent junior college transfers. Outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson and corner DJ Daniel transferred to Georgia this summer.
“We want those guys [transfers] to be able to play right away, but we’re not always right,” Smart said. “I don’t think anyone in the country would tell you they recruit a junior college player to not play him. They’ve got to look like your current players and perform at a high level.”
With fall camp now over with and week one preparation in full swing, the time to earn a spot for the first game is almost up. Smart was asked about the performances of several potential starters and how they looked throughout camp. One such player is junior linebacker Walter Grant. He’ll have to compete with some talented young players like freshman Nolan Smith, but Smart spoke highly Grant’s knowledge and experience.
“Walter Grant probably understands our system better than anyone in that outside linebackers’ room,” Smart said.
Another veteran fighting for a big role is senior running back Brian Herrien. He’s looked good so far according to Smart, but he’ll have to fight his way through an extremely deep backfield to earn more carries.
“For a guy that’s had a really good camp and run the ball tough, he’s been just waiting on his opportunity and that opportunity is now,” Smart said of Herrien. The tough thing is managing these backs because everyone wants the ball. You guys want everybody to get 1000 yards and 1000 carries. We don’t have enough balls to go around and do that.”
