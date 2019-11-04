Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday to preview the Bulldogs’ game on Saturday against Missouri. He talked about how the Bulldogs plan to move forward after the Florida win and gave an update on the status of Tyson Campbell.
Ready to move on
It’s the theme of every Monday press conference: Georgia is focused on its next opponent. This week is no different. The Bulldogs’ 24-17 win over Florida is behind them now, Kirby Smart said.
Smart didn’t feel the need to address his team about how to move on from an emotional win like the one on Saturday.
“The actions you take towards practice and the actions you take towards preparation are all things that are in our control,” Smart said. “I don’t think talking about it does [anything].”
Missouri ranks No. 11 in the nation in total defense. Tigers’ head coach Barry Odom is one of two alumni serving as SEC head coaches at their alma mater.
“I think [Odom has] done a great job motivating his team and putting them in a good situation,” Smart said. “They are extremely physical. They are a tough matchup from their defensive perspective because they are so big and physical up front. You look historically against us, they have done a really good job.”
Time of possession
Georgia controlled the ball for most of the game against Florida. It was on offense for 35 minutes, 48 seconds while Florida had the ball for just over 24 minutes. The Bulldogs especially dominated in the first half, when they had the ball for 19 minutes, 44 seconds out of the first 30 minutes.
Does it matter, though? Smart said it does — but only to an extent.
“It's one of the 15, 20 things we list [as goals], and we hit some of those in the game,” Smart said. “Our offense, they won that battle, and that was important to them. It's important in every game that you win the time of possession, but it can be misleading for explosive teams that are scoring all the time.”
Tyson Campbell update
One of Georgia’s starting cornerbacks, sophomore Tyson Campbell, is still dealing with a turf toe injury. He warmed up before the Florida game but didn’t participate.
Smart said Campbell didn’t seem to be 100% and there wasn’t an opportunity for him to go in.
