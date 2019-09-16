Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday ahead of Georgia’s game on Saturday against Notre Dame. He previewed Notre Dame, reflected on the 2017 season and provided injury updates.
'We’re on to Notre Dame'
That’s the phrase head coach Kirby Smart used to open his press conference on Monday. Smart praised the program and tradition at Notre Dame and emphasized that he has tremendous respect for them.
“Their staff actually is one of the best staffs in the county,” Smart said. “It should be a great opportunity for both teams.”
For Smart, he said that scheduling big, non-conference games are a bit of a “catch 22” because some of the other, less-hyped matchups allow smaller schools to fund their programs. But he loves the big games for the fans.
“The fans enjoy these games,” Smart said. “They want you to play high-caliber opponents. They want to see these kinds of games and these kinds of atmospheres.”
2017 as a launching pad
The Bulldogs’ 20-19 win at Notre Dame in 2017 marked the dawn of the Kirby Smart era in Athens and kickstarted a run to the national championship game that season.
The Notre Dame game in 2017 was Jake Fromm’s first career start. Now, Fromm is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the SEC, and his success as a freshman, at Notre Dame, was a large part of it.
“It was a big win for us, a big win for Jake,” Smart said. “To play well enough to win, it certainly helped things.”
He added that the matchup helped both teams continue to build their storied programs.
“We didn’t play perfect, they didn’t play perfect,” Smart said. “It was a hard-fought game and both teams got better by playing that game.”
Injury updates
Georgia’s receiving corps has been hit with slew of injuries.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Kearis Jackson is still recovering from broken bones in his hand. Smart said he is not yet sure if Jackson will be available Saturday.
Senior wide receiver Tyler Simmons and sophomore cornerback Tyson Campbell both exited the Arkansas State game with injuries, but Smart said he expects them both to be fine. Simmons is dealing with a shoulder issue, while Campbell injured his right foot. Smart said he will know more after Monday’s practice.
Junior wide receiver Demetris Robertson did not play on Saturday, but Smart also expects him to make a full recovery from what he described as a "lower extremity injury."
