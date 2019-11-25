Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday to preview the Georgia Tech game. He talked about the Yellow Jackets’ new offense, Georgia’s Thanksgiving schedule and provided injury updates.
Georgia Tech has gone mainstream
For the first time in Smart’s coaching career at Georgia, the Yellow Jackets no longer run the triple option. Paul Johnson announced his retirement on Nov. 28, 2018, after 11 years of running his flexbone triple option offense at Georgia Tech.
Head coach Geoff Collins and offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude have implemented a new offense that still mostly relies on the legs of running backs Jordan Mason and Tobias Oliver and quarterback James Graham.
“They still have a lot of elements of the option,” Smart said. “Obviously when I say ‘a lot’, I don’t mean as much as what they had previously. They were all in. … You can’t just flip it over when that’s what your roster is made [of].”
Tae Crowder said on Monday he couldn’t be happier to bid the triple option and cut blocks farewell. The Bulldogs’ defense no longer has to devote time to preparing for the Yellow Jackets during fall camp and spring practice.
But Crowder and the rest of the Georgia defense isn’t completely off the hook, Smart said.
“Even now, they're different,” Smart said. “So during the off week, we took some periods and worked on some different things they were doing.”
Thankful for rest
The Thanksgiving holiday means some Georgia players get to go home on Thursday, but that might not be such a bad thing, Smart said.
“Recovery is so critical to your soft tissue muscles, and part of recovery is rest,” Smart said. “We talk about sleep, making sure you're getting proper sleep, extra treatment. We've cut time out of practice.”
Georgia’s coaching staff has emphasized the importance of spending time in the cold tub and the training room. Last week before the Texas A&M win, the Bulldogs rearranged their schedule to accommodate for some rest and relaxation.
“Instead of walking through on Friday and going straight to dinner, we took 20 more minutes and got everybody some extra recovery because we think that can be the difference at the end of the year,” Smart said.
Injury updates
Smart said he hopes to welcome back two key players back to the offense this week. Receiver Lawrence Cager has been dealing with a recurring shoulder injury and was unable to play against Texas A&M. Smart said offensive guard Cade Mays took reps on special teams but didn’t play on offense against the Aggies.
“[Cager] didn't feel like that he was able to go and was going to be 100%,” Smart said. “But there's nothing new on those two as far as we're moving forward. They should be cleared to practice this week, and we're hopeful they'll play.”
On defense, cornerback Eric Stokes will be someone to keep an eye out for.
“Stokes got dinged [up against Texas A&M],” Smart said. “I think it was on the offensive pass interference play where he and the receiver kind of ran together. He took a jolt. But we think he's going to be fine. I think he'll be fine to go today.”
