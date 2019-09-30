Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday ahead of Georgia’s game on Saturday against Tennessee. He discussed injuries, Tennessee and the importance of depth for both the Bulldogs and the Volunteers.
Preparing for Tennessee
The Volunteers are 1-3 and have turned the ball over eight times this season (five interceptions and three fumbles). But Smart said he has been impressed with the Volunteers' ability to create turnovers and their special teams.
"I think they do a great job, and they're kicking butt in special teams, which will be an extra challenge for us because we didn't fare as well last time out in special teams," Smart said. "This will be a tough ballgame, at night [in] their place, and our guys have to get ready to play."
Their record doesn't look good, but Smart still expects big things out of former Georgia defensive coordinator and current Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt.
"They're on the brink of something special, and you can tell these guys are playing hard, and they're playing with a lot of young guys," Smart said. "There's a lot of guys out there that we recruited last year in a lot of situations.”
Will they play or will they not?
The bye week gave Georgia's banged-up secondary some time to rest and recover. Cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell have both been out with injuries. Stokes went down with a knee injury against Notre Dame on Sept. 21. Campbell didn't play against the Irish with an injured foot.
Smart said Stokes didn't practice on Thursday, but they expect him to practice on Monday. Campbell is still limited, Smart said, but he could return by the end of the week.
Left guard Solomon Kindley was carted off a lower leg injury during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Notre Dame.
"We think [Kindley is] going to be cleared to play, but we just don't know if he's going to be able to or not," Smart said. "It's going to depend on how many reps he can get today and tomorrow."
Importance of depth
With all the injuries, Smart said Georgia continues to rely heavily on its depth, especially on the offensive line. Smart also said Georgia will face a team that has improved its depth since last year.
"We've been fortunate to play a lot of guys up front," Smart said. "But we're getting ready to go on a stretch now where it's going to have to [have depth] for a long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.