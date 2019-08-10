Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Saturday after a scrimmage at Sanford Stadium. He recapped the scrimmage, discussed the departure of Brenton Cox and updated the status of Nate McBride.
First team disappoints, second team impresses
A 30-minute weather delay wasn't the only thing that dampened the mood of Kirby Smart. The first-team offense and defense didn't play with the same fire or intensity as they have during the past few days at practice, Smart said.
About 50 to 60% of the first-team's offensive drives didn't result in a score. The second-team offense, meanwhile, had a 13-play drive that resulted in a touchdown.
"[The second-team] didn't dominate the scrimmage by any means, but they did some really good things," Smart said. "This is the first day you really get to see twos go against ones and ones go against twos."
Running back Zamir White returned to the Sanford Stadium grass after a year on the sideline with an ACL injury. Smart said he converted a few third-and-short and fourth-and-short opportunities.
The scrimmage didn't intimidate White, Smart said. The redshirt freshman played physical and also caught a few balls out of the backfield.
Georgia's coaching staff tried to mix things up as much as possible on Saturday so that players like White could compete against players of various talent levels.
"We're looking at who's winning the 50-50 balls, who's not giving up big plays, who's making big plays," Smart said. "And it's not fair to judge a guy if he goes against the third-team wideout the whole time."
Overall, the first-team offense and defense has more to prove to Smart.
"I didn't think we had the same juice today as a team," Smart said. "Both ones units were a little lethargic, not real good timing, some busts on defense. Some things to clean up. The good news is we got time to clean it up."
The departure of Brenton Cox
Smart briefly talked about sophomore outside linebacker Brenton Cox, who transferred to Florida this week amid reports that he was dismissed from Georgia.
"Brenton chose to withdraw from the University of Georgia and go into the portal," Smart said. "He's now at another SEC institution. We wish him nothing but the best and we appreciate his contributions while he was here."
Nate McBride banged up
Junior inside linebacker Nate McBride and freshman tight end Ryland Goede have missed the last two days of practice and didn't suit up at Sanford on Saturday.
Smart said Goede should be back by the time classes start up on Wednesday but gave no timetable for McBride, who played in all 14 games last season and registered three tackles.
"Nate is struggling with an injury," Smart said. "He's banged up, and he was not able to scrimmage today."
Smart also said cornerback Tyson Campbell suffered an undisclosed injury during the scrimmage. Quarterback D'Wan Mathis (brain surgery) didn't participate in the scrimmage but did throw during the 7-on-7 warmup drill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.