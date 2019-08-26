Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday ahead of Georgia’s season opener against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville on Saturday. Smart discussed preparations for the first game, creating a 70-man travel roster and personnel updates.
Vanderbilt preparations
Smart said Georgia started preparations for Vanderbilt on Friday. He praised Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason’s defensive mentality and mentioned the Commodores’ three key returners on offense, senior wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb, redshirt senior running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and redshirt senior tight end Jared Pinkney.
“You certainly love and embrace the challenge,” Smart said. “These guys are really talented. It just seems like they’ve each been superb players in our league. You look at what they’ve been able to do offensively. It’s pretty special.”
Mason has yet to name Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback for the Saturday night game, but Smart said the defense is preparing to face both graduate transfer Riley Neal from Ball State and redshirt junior Deuce Wallace.
“We’ll expect to see both [Neal and Wallace],” Smart said. “If one of them plays the whole game, that probably means he’s playing well. And if you see both of them, they might be telling both of them they can play. But we’ve got to prepare for both [and] be ready to face both.”
Smart said the Bulldogs embraced the high expectations of the season,
“I think embracing [expectations] faces the fact that you have a standard that we have here of excellence, and you want everyone to attain that,” Smart said. “From the redshirt freshman, to the walk-on, to the graduate transfer senior, you embrace the fact that our intent [and] our drive is to be the best.”
Creating the travel roster
Georgia is opening with an SEC game on the road for the first time since 1994 against South Carolina, a change of pace from last season’s opener at home against Austin Peay and 2017’s home opener against Appalachian State.
“I think it’s very different when you open with a conference team because of the enormous amount of pressure,” Smart said. “Your margin of error is reduced drastically compared to opening with a school that’s maybe not a Power Five program.”
But the Bulldogs are limited to only 70 players on the travel roster, and Smart said decisions are still being made on who will make the cut.
“You’ve got to be organized, you’ve got to be detailed, you’ve got to focus and be unselfish,” Smart said. “There’s going to be some guys sitting at home that are really good football players.”
Players are still competing for starting jobs, including at right guard, where junior Ben Cleveland and sophomore Cade Mays are competing for reps. He also mentioned James Cook and Demetris Robertson as potential kickoff returners, with Tyler Simmons, Kearis Jackson, Dominick Blaylock, and D’Andre Swift as potential punt returners.
“We’ve got four good practices still left,” Smart said. “We’re evaluating guys and making decisions on who’s going to be where.”
Personnel updates
Smart gave comments following the arrest of freshman defensive lineman Bill Norton over the weekend. Norton was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail early Sunday morning and was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road and underage alcohol possession.
“Bill unfortunately made a very poor decision, poor choice in judgment,” Smart said. “He knows we don’t accept that behavior here at the University of Georgia, and he’ll be punished accordingly.”
With regards to injuries, Smart gave an update on freshman linebacker Nakobe Dean, who had been absent from practice early last week. Dean was present at practice on Friday, but Smart said he will continue to evaluate his status this week in practice.
“[Dean] has been back,” Smart said. “He’s not 100%. He has practiced, which is promising. He had a day off yesterday, so I’ll know a lot more today with him coming out there, whether he’s 80, 90, 100, I don’t know where he is.”
