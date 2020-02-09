The Georgia and Auburn equestrian teams have been in close competition over the past decade and have become familiarized with each other’s horses and complexes. Saturday’s meet, however, was something they never saw coming.
Snow showers in the morning left the equestrian riders with a slushy terrain to compete on. In an already competitive meet, the 34-degree temperature made it tougher for the riders and horses. Despite the cold conditions, Georgia put up a close fight with the Tigers in a 12-8 loss.
“What a great fight from all of our riders. It tastes really bittersweet because it was so close, but it shows that we are on the right path,” head coach Meghan Boenig said.
The score was tied 5-5 in the first half after seniors Maddy Darst and Ali Tritschler and freshman Rachel McMullen earned three points in Fences. Darst’s 90 in Fences was the highest score of the meet and allowed her to take home the Most Outstanding Performance title. It was nothing new for Darst, as this marked her 10th time winning MOP honors in Fences as a Bulldog.
Darst gained the momentum for Georgia in the first half, but Auburn came back. After a win in Fences, the Bulldogs fell to the Tigers in Horsemanship and Reining 2-3 and fell in Flat 1-4.
Tritschler scored the only point in Flat. Jordan Carpenter put up the first point in Reining and Annabeth Payne just passed her opponent in raw score by half a point to earn the second point.
“There were some tough challenges we went through, but the team all came together to make today work,” Carpenter said.
With extreme weather conditions, the main focus of the meet was to take it slow.
“We had to make adjustments in Western and Reining events, so that was a little tough. Officials had to judge Reining events differently since there was much less speed and stops,” Boenig said.
Competing in the cold made it even more brutal to lose a major SEC match. The Bulldogs still handled it as a normal day and their enthusiasm did not fall short.
“All of these ladies handled it with a smile on their face,” Boenig said. “For that, I am really proud.”
