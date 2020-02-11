The Georgia equestrian team was basking in 70 degree and sunny weather during practice early last week. Fast forward a couple days later, and the Georgia Equestrian Complex was unexpectedly covered in snow prior to Saturday’s match against Auburn.
From an ideal fall day, tornado warning, to a winter snow storm, almost every season was represented within a week. As a result of the extreme weather changes, horses became sensitive and reluctant to move forward as they tried to adjust.
“Our schooling riders came out super early and took them through things to the point where the horses wanted to give up,” head coach Meghan Boenig said. “That’s where you see a good team effort on a hard day like [Saturday].”
Having perfect terrain and dirt is crucial for the rider and the horse. They both have to work in unison, executing each maneuver with subtle cues. The slightest rough patch in the dirt could distract the horse and put the whole ride off course. In wet conditions like the meet on Saturday, riders had to take it extra slow.
“We really need the dirt to be good because if not then we can’t perform all the maneuvers that we have to do,” junior Jordan Carpenter said. “We have to go slower and modify a bunch of things in order to get through the pattern safely.”
In every meet, four minutes is the reserved time that riders have to connect with their horse before competing. In those few minutes, riders try to figure out the mindset of their 1,200-pound animal and how to communicate effectively.
Flats and Reigning proved to be the most challenging. Judging for these events are based solely on the ability of the rider to show their horse. Points are taken off for showing the slightest bit of aid to the horse. Horses have to be controlled and can't stumble or anticipate changes. Skipping over a puddle could cause a poor score as well. Major disobedience and schooling could potentially disqualify a horse entirely.
From head positions, style of spins, confidence and obedience, horses are expected to be precise. The snow topped off a week of a whirlwind of new experiences for the horses, making it even tougher to get scores close to 100. The culprit of bad performances could be as simple as how the weather is on competition day.
“They’re not that different from us and they are left wondering why they have to go out and do this,” she said. “The cold weather makes them much more frisky, so it was tough.”
