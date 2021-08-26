The captains for the Georgia soccer team did everything they could this summer to make sure the team played its best heading into this season.
The NCAA limits how early a team can start official practices before the start of the season. So the four captains, Mollie Belisle, Kayla Bruster, Emily Wagner and Abby Boyan, along with the four other players in the leadership group, came together to organize “captain-led” practices.
With 14 freshman joining the team this year, the practices helped build team chemistry amongst the players and helped the team form bonds even while practicing and getting better.
“Our freshmen have been here since July 8th doing captain’s practices, so they’ve gotten to see how our upperclassmen operate and kind of what standards they hold,” head coach Billy Lesesne said.
A freshman midfielder from Vancouver, Canada, Isabella Muzzolini was part of these inclusive practices and benefited from having people around her after having to move so far away from home.
“Training with captain-led practices was actually really fun,” Muzzolini said. “It was a great way to get to know each other on the field but also feel like it was off the field because there were no coaches there.”
The captains and upperclassmen made sure that all their new teammates felt welcomed and had a smooth transition as they started this new stage in their lives.
“Being a freshman on this team, all the older girls are super welcoming,” Muzzolini said. “I feel like with the people around me and the coaching staff and all the resources we have it’s been a super easy transition.”
Liz Beardsley, a freshman goalkeeper that joined the team in January, also benefited from the practices despite having a semester under her belt.
“They were really high level. I almost forgot that coaches weren’t there.They definitely had a little extra fun to them because we make everything a little competition amongst the team, in a good way, so we’re pretty competitive with it,” Beardsley said.
The practices allowed the women to work on team chemistry while also increasing strength and conditioning as a group.
“They’ve [the freshmen] established relationships with some of those players both on the field and off the field, and then they all got a chance to work with their strength and conditioning coach so they couldn’t work with us, but we had a strength and conditioning coach who they could all grind with together to get better,” Lesesne said.
That chemistry worked wonders during their first game of the season as they beat the Big South champions Campbell 7-1. However the team looked lackluster in their second match as they were second best against Gonzaga, losing 3-1.
The Bulldogs will look to bounce back against Georgia State this Thursday, a team which Georgia has never lost to.