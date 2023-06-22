Through the summer months, The Red & Black will recap and review the recruiting classes for all Georgia sports. This is part two of the soccer recruiting two part series
Georgia head soccer coach Keidane McAlpine has announced several transfers as part of his 2023 signing class.
After a successful first-year campaign, McAlpine has added five transfers to add to the eight incoming freshmen. Three transfers have already joined the team for the spring season.
Aly Akers
Akers is a midfielder from Bellevue, Washington and is transferring from Notre Dame. Akers was with Notre Dame for two seasons and played in only seven matches, recording only two shots.
Akers played for Crossfire Premier ECNL and appeared in the 2020 ECNL National Selection Game in Houston. She was also named to the Northwest Conference Selection Program. Her club team also won the 2016 ODP Washington Region IV championships, and Akers was invited to the 2017 ODP National and Interregional camps as well as the U.S. Soccer Northwest Combine that same year. She was also a five-time U.S. Soccer Training Center invitee.
In high school, while playing at Eastside Catholic, she was named as a co-captain her senior year as well as being named to the All-Metro First team and the High School All-American Game.
Olivia Briede
Briede is a forward that is transferring back home from Arizona. The Alpharetta, Georgia native spent two seasons at Arizona and appeared in 33 matches, which include 12 starts last season.
Over two seasons with the Wildcats, Briede tallied 19 shots, with eight on goal. She scored a goal last year and totaled an assist in both seasons with the team.
In high school, Briede played for the United Futbol Academy and the Tophat Soccer Club, where she helped Tophat reach the national semifinals. Briede also played for Milton High School, where she helped the team reach the state championship in 2018 and earned three All-Region honors herself.
Summer Denigan
Denigan is a Union, Kentucky native and a transfer from Florida State. Denigan spent one season at Florida State and played only 84 minutes, 43 of which came against Georgia.
Denigan played on both the U15 and U17 national teams and appeared in international games in Germany and the Czech Republic. She was named a two-time Most Valuable Player at the U.S. Youth Futsal National Team Camp, a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-American and attended nine USWNT training camps.
In 2020 through six appearances for the Kings Hammer FC USL-W team, Denigan scored six goals, including a hat trick.She also trained with Kings Hammer’s U23 men’s and 2004 boy’s teams.While Denigan didn’t play high school soccer, she was the kicker for Ryle High School and was the Raiders’ special teams MVP in 2021.
Croix Bethune
While Akers, Briede and Denigan have been with the team through spring, the most recent Bulldog transfers, including Croix Bethune, will join the team for the fall.
Bethune is a midfielder from Alpharetta, Georgia. Like Briede, Bethune will be returning home, but that’s not the only homecoming. Bethune, a former Southern California player, will reunite with McAlpine and her former coaching staff at Georgia.
Bethune, through three seasons at USC, has earned a bevy of awards. She earned United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America and Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year honors for the past two years, was a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy her sophomore year and has earned three-straight All-Pac-12 First Team accolades. Bethune, across her career, has appeared in 48 matches, started 42 of those matches, and has tallied 26 goals, 23 assists and 75 points. She ranks seventh in program history in points, goals and assists and eighth in game-winners.
In 2022, Bethune led the Trojans offensively with eight goals and nine assists, alongside four game-winning goals. She ranked first in the Pac-12 in assists and fifth for points and was ranked as the No. 3 player nationally by Top Drawer soccer and is the No. 1 ranked returning player for the upcoming season.
In addition to her play at USC, Bethune was named to the United States women’s national team preliminary roster for the 2022 Concacaf W Championship, being one of only five active collegiate players to earn the spot.In 2022, she played on the U.S. U-23 national team, serving as captain during the preseason tournament.
Hannah White
White, like Bethune, also played with McAlpine at USC and will now reunite with the head coach in her home state. Additionally, White will now get the chance to play with her stepsister, junior forward Tori Penn.
The Atlanta native spent four seasons at USC and appeared in 47 matches, starting 18 of those. Throughout her career, White has scored five goals and tallied three assists. Her junior season, which was spent with McAlpine, was her most successful season, as she appeared in 17 matches and started in 10. Her four goals were good for fourth most on the team and her three assists ranked fifth.
“We are thrilled to welcome Croix and Hannah to our program and the University of Georgia,” McAlpine said. “My coaching staff and I know firsthand that these talented student-athletes will make a tremendous impact on our program and our university. We are grateful for the belief they put in us again and are ready to build on our many years together.”