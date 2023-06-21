Through the summer month, The Red & Black will recap and review the recruiting classes for all Georgia sports. First up is soccer, which has been split into two parts.
Georgia head soccer coach Keidane McAlpine has announced his 2023 signing class.
After a successful first-year campaign, McAlpine has added eight incoming freshmen to the team to replace graduates Dani Murguia, Abby Boyan and Cecily Stoute. McAlpine also replaced the holes left by players who transferred or are otherwise no longer on the team, including Sutton Webb, Rebecca Womer, Emilie Cook, Danielle Lewin, Faith Ferrer and Liz Beardsley.
Christian Brathwaite
Christian Brathwaite is a midfielder from Charlotte, North Carolina. Brathwaite has experience playing for Charlotte Soccer Academy and attended Charlotte Mecklenburg Virtual High School. She has also played with the 2005 male team at Barca Academy, one of only two young women in the country to play with the team, while also playing with the U-17 team in national competition.
In the summer of 2022, Brathwaite competed with Greenville Liberty SC in the USL W League and earned 2022 W League Young Player of the Year honors.She played in 11 matches, helped the team earn an 8-2-2 record and tallied four goals and four assists.She was also named to the Trinidad & Tobago Senior Women’s team for the 2023 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.
Haley Chamberlain
Haley Chamberlain is a midfielder from Atlanta. Chamberlain played for the Tophat Soccer Club and attended Midtown High School. Chamberlain led Midtown to the 2022 GHSA Class 5A state championship game and a 15-7-1 record.
With Tophat, Chamberlain was named 2022 Regional Player of the Year. She was also named to the ECNL Southeast Regional All-Conference Team and PDP in 2018 and 2019.
Devon Winters
Devon Winters is another midfielder from Atlanta who played for the Tophat Soccer Club, meaning she will reunite with Chamberlain at Georgia. Winters was a key piece in helping Tophat reach a No. 1 ranking.
Winters also played for the Marist School and helped the team win the 2022 GHSA Class 4A championship. She was the team captain and was named team MVP for the regional and state championships.
Virginia Odom
Virginia Odom is a defender who is from Atlanta as well. She played with Concorde Fire ECNL and North Atlanta High School. With Concorde, Odom helped her team win the 2022 ECNL national championship, earn a No. 1 national ranking and win four consecutive ECNL Southeast Regional championships.
With North Atlanta, Odom helped the Warriors reach the 2021 GHSA Class 6A regional quarterfinals and was named to several honors, including Regional Player of the Year, North Atlanta Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year and the team’s offensive MVP in her freshman and sophomore seasons.
Kiera Staude
Kiera Staude is also a defender from Atlanta who played for Concorde, meaning that she and Odom will remain teammates in college. Staude was a part of Concorde’s national championship team and was invited to the 2021 U.S. Soccer Youth National Team Regional Event in Columbia, South Carolina. She was previously invited to the U17 Player Pool and U15 National Camp.
Staude played high school soccer at the Westminster Schools and helped lead the team to consecutive GHSA Class 3A state championships and regional championships. In addition to being named team captain, Staude was honored as the Wildcats’ most valuable defensive player and was named to the Georgia Best 11 list.
Staudemost recently was selected to participate in training sessions for the United States U-19/U-18 Women’s Youth National Team training camp. She was one of 46 players selected to both the U-19/U-18 and U-20 teams, who scrimmaged each other during a four-day overlap period from April 15 through April 19.
Jocelyn Chinea
Jocelyn Chinea is a forward and midfielder from Tampa, Florida that played for the Tampa Bay United Soccer Club and for Tampa Catholic High School.
This past season, Chinea helped lead Tampa Catholic on a deep playoff run before losing to Montverde Academy.
Chinea, like Stoude, was also selected to participate in a training session, but with the Puerto Rico youth national team. Chinea and the Puerto Rico team participated in the group qualifying for the Concacaf tournament on April 15, before losing to Costa Rica in the group stage of the tournament on May 25.
Caroline Smith
Caroline Smith is a forward from Woodstock, Georgia. Smith played for UFA ECNL U19 and Blessed Trinity High School.With UFA, Smith led the team to the ECNL Nationals Final Four in 2021 and the Sweet 16 in 2022.
With Blessed Trinity, Smith helped the team win the 2021 GHSA Class 5A state championship and a quarterfinals berth in 2022.She was Blessed Trinity’s leading scorer in 2022 and was named a Class 5A First Team All-Star in 2021 and 2022 and earned consecutive placements on the Diversity High School All-Star First Team.
Abby Unkraut
Abby Unkraut is a midfielder from Burlington, Kentucky who played at Kings Hammer Academy and Notre Dame Academy. With Kings Hammer, Unkraut helped the team win the 2021 Girls Academy National Championship. In her only year of ECNL competition, she received Second Team All-ECNL honors and was named to the 2021 Florida Showcase National Selection Team.
With Notre Dame Academy, she played two games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury.