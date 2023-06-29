Georgia soccer officially has its opponents for the 2023 season.
On June 14, the team’s official schedule was released, revealing 15 Power Five opponents and a trip back to head coach Keidane McAlpine’s old stomping grounds.
While the season’s first game is an exhibition match against Furman on Aug. 10 — the second year in a row this exhibition match has been played — the regular season officially begins with a trip out to Los Angeles, California to face both UCLA and USC on Aug. 17 and 20 respectively. This will be the first time McAlpine has returned to USC since he left to join Georgia last season.
The Bulldogs then return to Athens for a three-game home streak. They play UCF on Aug. 24, Minnesota on Aug. 31 and Southern Miss on Sept. 3.
The final two games before the SEC schedule begins will keep Georgia in state. The team travels to play Georgia Southern on Sept. 7 and returns home to the Turner Soccer Complex to face Clemson.
To begin their SEC schedule, the Bulldogs travel to face reigning SEC champion Alabama on Sept. 14.
After a brief non-conference interlude against San Francisco on Sept. 17, Georgia will face the remainder of its SEC opponents. In order, these are LSU, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina and Auburn. The team plays both San Francisco and LSU at home before alternating between away and home games.
After a 13-6-3 record last season, the team could see improvement in the second season of McAlpine’s run.