Georgia Soccer beat the Belmont Bruins 5-0 on Sunday with each goal coming from a different goal scorer. The Bulldogs, who already ranked second in the nation with 14 goals before the game, added five more to their season tally.
Georgia’s 19 goals this season already pushes them past the 18 goals scored in last year's 15 game season.
The opening goal came from a corner in the 11th minute as senior Dani Murguia swung in the ball from the left. The cross found its way through the six-yard box before hitting the inside of the right post and bouncing into the back of the net.
The game slowed down after the opening goal. Most of the action came in the midfield and not a lot of shots came from either team. However, Georgia found their second goal with 45 seconds left in the first half from another set piece just inside Belmont’s half of the field.
Freshman defender Jessie Dunn took the free kick and played a long ball into the box. Sophomore forward Tori Penn jumped over the Belmont defender and won the offensive header, guiding the long ball into the bottom right corner past the goalkeeper for her second goal of the year.
“To me, that was the moment of the match, a late goal on a hot day gives you some belief when you go in,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “They often say that a two goal lead, is a dangerous lead but I'd rather be two then one.”
Georgia came out of the locker room on the front foot again trying to extend their lead. They got their third goal from a solo effort from freshman midfielder Morgan Hart in the 70th minute.
Hart stole the ball from the Belmont midfielder before running down the left side of the field past the Belmont defenders and into the box. She slotted the ball into the bottom left corner for her first goal in her collegiate career.
“It's all kind of a blur trying to remember it now, I can’t remember it super well,” Hart said. “I recognized I had time and space so I just kept driving forward until a defender would step in. I got close enough to the goal to take the shot, so I was fortunate enough to get it on frame.”
The freshman scoring trend continued in the 77th minute as Danielle Lewin received a pass from Murguia on the left side of the box and struck the ball into the right side netting to tally her fourth goal of the year.
The final goal came from Mollie Belisle who scored in the 85th minute with a looping header from a corner kick. The shot found its way past the goalkeeper and above the head of the Belmont defender to cross the line. The goal was Belisle’s fifth of the season, making her the team’s leading scorer.
Georgia looks to continue scoring goals as they take on tougher competition in Clemson this Thursday who’s ranked ninth in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.