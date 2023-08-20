Georgia soccer traveled out west or its first official game of the season.
Georgia made its way to Los Angeles, California on Thursday to face No. 1 UCLA in its first official match of the season, but suffered a 2-0 defeat.
The loss to the Bruins broke the Bulldogs three-year first game win streak. Additionally, the Bulldogs are now 0-4 when playing number one ranked teams in all of Georgia soccer history.
During the game, UCLA outshot Georgia with a 9-2 shot margin on goal. While Georgia only had two shots on goal, Georgia freshman Christian Brathwaite had a remarkable shot that just missed the goal box.
Despite this margin, the Georgia sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Brown tied her career high game total of six saves. These saves were crucial and kept the goal percentage low for UCLA.
With an evenly played first 20 minutes of the match, the Bruins struck first with a converted penalty kick from Jayden Perry that followed a foul called on Bulldog midfielder Nicole Vernis. Later in the half, forward Tori Penn had a direct shot on goal, but Bruins goalkeeper Neeku Purcell made the save.
With a desperate last shot on goal in the final minute of the half, Vernis had a shot on goal blocked, which kept the Bulldogs at a 1-0 defecit going into the last half of play. Despite the close score, the Bulldog offense couldn’t generate anymore offense and did not have any other shots on goal for the remainder of the match.
The Bulldogs started the second half with a strong defensive strategy, which left the Bruins unable to have any goal scoring opportunity. Then, at the 70th minute of the game, the Bruins broke through the Bulldog defense as Ally Cook took advantage of another scoring chance that Brown was unable to stop.
With the game possession majorly held by the Bruins, UCLA only had one more shot attempt in the remaining 20 minutes of the game, which was deflected by way of a header from defender Jessie Dunn.
Despite the loss Georgia showcased its defensive prowess with its three new freshmen to the starting rotation — midfielders Summer Denigan and Devon Winters and defender Kiera Staude.
Georgia had plans to remain on the west coast and face the USC Trojans. However, due to weather, this game was cancelled and will not be made up.
This game would have been the first time Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine faced his former team. McAlpine coached USC from 2014 to 2021 and won a national championship with the team in 2016.
Instead, Georgia returns to Athens to prepare for its opening home match of the season against UCF on Thursday, Aug. 24.