The Georgia soccer team won a 2-1 nail-biter on Thursday against UCF, scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes to steal a victory in the final moments. The environment in Turner Soccer Complex was electric for the Bulldogs’ home opener.
Returners Mallie McKenzie and Nicole Vernis at right and center midfield were key for Georgia. McKenzie is known for the pressure she puts on the defense, and Vernis for her impressive footwork — together, they communicate without talking and see passes without searching. Both players also found many drop passes in freshman defender Kiera Staude.
The Bulldogs’ defense came up big as well, with junior Jessie Dunn and sophomore Cate Hardin controlling the middle with a successful pass game and consistent leadership. Both Dunn and Hardin contributed largely to keeping the Bulldogs’s formation intact, and often found junior Ellie Gilbert to push the ball up the field.
“We’ve done a better job this year of defending with the ball,” head coach Keidane McAlpine said. “The times where we can… make [our opponents] defend and focus for longer periods of time give us an opportunity to… make them spend energy in their actual defending versus attacking us. So, that group being able to play out of the back that well really sets the tone for the team.”
Goalkeeper Jordan Brown also contributed to much of the flow on the back end of the field with multiple sends and passes up the field. Brown does not play timid, and came out of the box to support defenders who needed a safe outlet.
The end of the first half brought about a new urgency in the Bulldogs as they trailed by one. The offense had racked up over 10 shots on goal with 10 minutes left in the match, and finally turned the tide at the seven-minute mark with a rebound shot that had fans erupting.
Forward Hannah White fought her way into the box, and although her far post shot was blocked, freshman Caroline Smith was there for the rebound and drove it into the back of the net. The quick reflexes from Smith tied up the game for the Bulldogs at 1-1.
“I think we were just going at that point and there weren't that many minutes left on the clock, so we knew we needed a goal and we needed to go now,” Smith said.
“It was the buildup down the right side and Hannah [White] being willing to take a chance and try to score,” McAlpine said. “She took a low shot through [the] legs, and the keeper made a wonderful save, but because we framed well and we’ve been talking about getting to the box in a position to score, Caroline’s composure to actually keep it down in that moment was really exceptional.”
With less than a minute left in the game, White beat UCF defenders to a through ball and left the goalkeeper with no chance at blocking the shot, which ended up becoming the game-winner as Georgia won 2-1.
“Anytime you score it gives you great energy,” McAlpine said. “So our energy goes up and then it carries that momentum through that last ten minutes of the game, and that was what we needed to finish it off.”
Turner Soccer Complex will see more action next week with the Bulldogs facing off against Minnesota at home on Thursday, Aug. 31. The match will be streamed on SEC Network+ and kickoff is set for 6 p.m.