With the addition of graduate transfer Shelby Walters, Georgia softball’s bullpen became the heart of its defense this season. Walters brought her talents from the ACC to the SEC after a season-ending foot injury.
As the Bulldogs near the end of their schedule, Walters reflected on the success she’s seen. Amidst her comeback, Walters highlighted two important factors that made it possible: faith and relationships.
Born in the small town of Cohutta, Georgia, Walters was introduced to America’s pastime and her future career by her parents, John and Shannon Walters.
“Both my Mom and Dad played baseball, so straight out the womb it was softball,” Walters said. “I love the game. I love everything about it. Not just the softball point of view, but baseball wise, I love watching baseball too because it’s so similar to what softball is. You can really find so many similarities and so much love for both the games.”
Her connection to softball grew at Girls Preparatory School, an all-girls private school in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Walters’ pitching brought the team success, winning the TSSAA DII-AA State Championship in 2014.
Walters’ journey continued at Duke, and then on to Georgia, where she transferred to finish out her eligibility.
In Athens, Walters built relationships with her newfound teammates off of their shared values of faith and Christianity, finding fellowship with the infield that now backs her up.
“Syd Cham [Sydney Chambley], Sara [Mosley], Jaiden Fields, especially in the infield, and Sydney Kuma too,” Walters said. “It’s just been really great and it’s been so welcoming.”
Even prior to Georgia, faith has been an important pillar in Walters’ approach to being an athlete. During her time off the field, she’s been a part of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Christian Forum.
“I really think that it’s helped me to kind of keep the game under wraps and not letting it get too big or to put too much pressure on me,” Walters said. “And then also, just like having my teammates that we can have a fellowship with, especially here at Georgia. So having that community around me also just really helps me to center myself.”
The benefit of being centered for Walters is evident. She has the most appearances at the mound for Georgia and in the SEC, with 36 heading into Georgia’s final series against LSU. She currently leads the team with a 1.30 ERA, a 17-3 record and six saves. She holds the top spot in SEC rankings for saves and is one shy of tying the program record that was set in 2005.
On Tuesday, April 25, Walters earned SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week honors — making her the first Georgia pitcher to earn the award twice in a season since 2015.
“I think pitching in the SEC has really made me focus a lot more on my mental game of being locked in all the time,” Walters said. “Just because in the SEC you are playing top 25 teams basically every single weekend. You don’t really have that break that you maybe have in the ACC, where you’re not playing maybe as high of caliber of a team.”
As a pitching staff, Georgia has recorded 16 shutouts so far — tied for the most in the conference. The one-two punch of Walters and Madison Kerpics combined for 24-straight scoreless innings, ending during Georgia’s series against Kentucky.
“Maddie [Kerpics] and I have a very funny relationship because we just get each other with what it is that we’re supposed to be doing,” Walters said. “When she’s out there, she’s doing her job and I know that she’s doing her job and I’m there to help too. And I think she knows that also. So, it’s just the sort of mutualistic relationship that we have with each other.”
Walters and Kerpics are often Georgia’s go-to, as Kerpics leads the team in starts, and Walters either starts another day, or awaits the call to relieve her. When talking about her relationship with Kerpics, Walters compared their connection to the one she had with a teammate at Duke.
“It reminds me a lot of the relationship that Peyton St. George and I had at Duke with her and I always going back on each other,” Walters added. “So I kind of knew that coming into here also that it was going to be a very, you know, one-two punch.”
As the team moves into the postseason, Walters’ focus will shift from her in-season success onto what’s ahead. Like she has before, Walters will undoubtedly rely upon her faith and her relationships with her teammates. The familiar combination has defined her success this season, enabling Walters to be at her best.